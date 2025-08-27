Apple Event 2025: When And Where To Watch The Livestream

Hyderabad: Apple has officially announced the date for Apple Event 2025. As is the norm every year, the Apple Event will be hosted at Apple Park in Cupertino, where the next-generation iPhone series will be launched.

Apart from iPhones, the company is also expected to launch the next-generation tablets, laptops, Mac devices, smartwatches, and much more. Apple is also likely to announce the iOS 26 update for the latest and existing devices.

If you are interested in learning about the details of the Apple Event 2025 livestream, this article provides a brief overview of the timing and platforms to watch the event.

Apple Event 2025: When and where to watch

The Apple Event 2025 will be held on September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Interested viewers can watch the livestream for the event by visiting Apple’s official YouTube channel, official website, or Apple TV app. The livestream link for the YouTube channel is provided below.

Apple Event 2025: What to expect

Apple iPhone Series: The main highlight of the event will be the upcoming iPhone series. It is expected that the company will launch the iPhone 17 series, which would include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max handsets. If it is true, then the upcoming iPhone series is expected to feature multiple changes. The company is expected to kill its Plus variant and replace it with a new iPhone 17 Air handset. Several reports suggest that it will have a thinner body compared to its standard models. If so, then it will compete against the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which was launched earlier this year.

Apart from this, the Pro models, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, could feature a design revamp. Several reports suggest that these upcoming Pro models are expected to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP periscope lens, instead of the 12MP periscope lens in the iPhone 16 series.

It is expected that the iPhone 17 series would feature a ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and would be paired with Apple’s new A19 processor.

iOS 26 update: It is expected that the new iOS 26 might be announced at the Apple Event 2025, as it was initially showcased at the company’s WWDC 2025 event. The update is expected to feature a new Liquid Glass UI, which will bring a transparent and glass-like element across the user interface. If it is true, then it will be a major iOS redesign after iOS 7. Moreover, it is expected to include Apple Intelligence features, new experiences, and more.

Apple Smartwatches: Apart from the new iPhone series, Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 11 and the premium Watch Ultra 3.

The Apple Watch Series 11 will likely be powered by the S11 chipset and could sport new features such as Sleep Score, hypertension detection, and more.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 could feature a wide-angle OLED display and could be powered by the S11 processor.