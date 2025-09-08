Apple Event 2025 - How To Watch The Livestream And What To Expect
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is ready to launch its latest products at its annual launch event, Apple Event 2025, which is slated for Tuesday, September 9, 2025. In this event, the tech giant will introduce the next-generation iPhone 17 series. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the latest Apple Watch series, AirPods, and other accessories. Let’s see when and where this “Awe-dropping” event can be viewed.
Apple Event 2025: When, where, how to watch
The Apple Event 2025 will be livestreamed from Apple Park in Cupertino, commencing at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Interested viewers can catch this live event for free by visiting Apple’s official YouTube channel, official website, or Apple TV app.
The link for the YouTube channel is provided below.
Apple Event 2025: What to expect?
iPhone 17 series: It is expected that the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch four new iPhone models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. The company previously offered a smaller mini model of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Later, a large screen model, the Plus variant, was introduced with the 14, 15, and 16 series. Several reports mention that the Plus variant will be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air, which is claimed to be the thinnest iPhone the company has ever made.
Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025
As per a few reports, the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thick, making it thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. But it might feature a few drawbacks, such as a reduced battery life and the inclusion of a single rear camera.
The Pro models are also expected to be redesigned. According to reports, the rear-end of the handset is expected to feature a new camera island or camera bump, which extends to the full width of the backside of the device. Notably, the logo of the iPhone 17 Pro model might also be relocated to feature a wireless charger.
The iPhone 17 Pro handset might feature a 48MP camera replacing the 12MP one, for the best photos, and it would likely be powered by the latest A19 Pro chipset.
It is expected that the iPhone 17 series would feature a ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Apple Watch Series 11: The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to feature the same design as the ongoing Apple Watch Series 10. It could come with a new screen that might enhance the brightness and colour output.
Apple’s most affordable smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE, is expected to feature a larger screen and be powered by a faster chipset.
The company might likely upgrade last year’s Apple Watch Ultra, including a bigger screen, 5G connectivity via the company’s new modem, and an option to use Apple’s satellite service for text messaging and emergency calls.
AirPod Pro 3: The Cupertino-based tech giant might also introduce an enhanced version of the AirPods Pro series. According to a report, the company has tested the inclusion of cameras in the AirPods. It would be integrated with AI, which would understand the wearer’s surroundings and provide a consistent audio experience.
The AirPod Pro 3 might come with a redesigned charging case, which could be substantially smaller and include a new pairing mechanism.
Apple is also reportedly developing new software capabilities, which would enable AirPods to live-translate conversations. This feature is expected to be available in the Apple Intelligence in iOS 26 and iPadOS 26.