Apple Event 2025 - How To Watch The Livestream And What To Expect

The Apple Event 2025 will be livestreamed from Apple Park in Cupertino. ( Image Credit: Apple )

By ETV Bharat Tech Team Published : September 8, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST 3 Min Read

Hyderabad: Apple is ready to launch its latest products at its annual launch event, Apple Event 2025, which is slated for Tuesday, September 9, 2025. In this event, the tech giant will introduce the next-generation iPhone 17 series. Apart from this, the company is also expected to launch the latest Apple Watch series, AirPods, and other accessories. Let’s see when and where this “Awe-dropping” event can be viewed. Apple Event 2025: When, where, how to watch The Apple Event 2025 will be livestreamed from Apple Park in Cupertino, commencing at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Interested viewers can catch this live event for free by visiting Apple’s official YouTube channel, official website, or Apple TV app. The link for the YouTube channel is provided below. Apple Event 2025: What to expect? iPhone 17 series: It is expected that the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch four new iPhone models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. The company previously offered a smaller mini model of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Later, a large screen model, the Plus variant, was introduced with the 14, 15, and 16 series. Several reports mention that the Plus variant will be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air, which is claimed to be the thinnest iPhone the company has ever made.