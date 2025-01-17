ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Enters Top 5 Smartphone Players In India For 1st Time With 10% Market Share

New Delhi: Apple, with its aspirational image and rising footprint, has entered the top 5 smartphone players in India for the first time, garnering nearly 10 per cent market share by volume in the October-December quarter (Q4) of 2024, industry data showed on Thursday.

According to Counterpoint Research, which analysed Apple's strategic approach, the implementation of a comprehensive three-dimensional (3D) strategy, centred around key pillars of domestic manufacturing, distribution and driving premiumisation, has helped the brand break into the top 5 smartphone players in the country.

“This multi-faceted approach reflects Apple's commitment to staying ahead in the market and catering to the evolving needs of consumers. There is a significant rise in the premium segment as we are witnessing incremental purchase behaviour in rising middle class in India, especially youth,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems at Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

Apple, with its aspirational image and rising footprint, has become an obvious choice for young consumers in India, especially beyond tier 2 cities.“For Indians, the iPhone is more than a smartphone; it’s a lifestyle statement,” said Pathak.