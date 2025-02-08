ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Drops Lawsuit Against Former iOS Engineer Who Leaked Company Secrets

Apple has dropped the lawsuit against former iOS engineer Andrew Aude. After the settlement, Aude expressed regret over leaking company secrets.

Apple Drops Lawsuit Against Former iOS Engineer Who Leaked Company Secrets
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 7:25 PM IST

Hyderabad: Apple has dropped a lawsuit against its former engineer Andrew Aude. The iOS engineer was accused of releasing confidential information to journalists, who then published a news report on the Journal app, which wasn't released at the time. He is also said to be the source behind leaked details related to Apple's development of -products within the spatial computing space (Vision Pro).

The company filed a case against the engineer in March 2024, alleging that Aude shared the company secrets with journalists, including details about a half-dozen different Apple policies and products, including Vision Pro. However, the case has been dismissed following a settlement agreement between Apple and Aude, as indicated by a court filing on February 6, 2025.

Following the resolution, the engineer took to X (formerly Twitter) to express regret over his actions, calling it a "profound and expensive mistake". He also acknowledged the leak damaging his career as a software engineer and ruining the professional relationships he spent years building. He wrote on X:

I spent nearly eight years as a software engineer at Apple. During that time, I was given access to sensitive internal Apple information, including what were then unreleased products and features. But instead of keeping this information secret, I made the mistake of sharing this information with journalists who covered the company.
I did not realize it at the time, but this turned out to be a profound and expensive mistake. Hundreds of professional relationships I had spent years building were ruined. And my otherwise successful career as a software engineer was derailed, and it will likely be very difficult to rebuild it.
Leaking was not worth it. I sincerely apologize to my former colleagues who not only worked tirelessly on projects for Apple but work hard to keep them secret. They deserved better.

Apple has a long-standing reputation for protecting its trade secrets and pursuing legal action over leaks. In the past, the Cupertino-based tech giant took legal steps against employees, supply chain workers, and even bloggers who exposed unreleased products or internal policies.

