Apple Dominates List Of Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones Of 2024, iPhone 15 Tops The Chart

Hyderabad: The global smartphone market reportedly grew 7 per cent in 2024, reaching 1.22 billion units, marking a rebound from the previous two years of decline. According to Canalys research, Apple defended its top position on the vendor ranking table and had as many as seven iPhone models in the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024.

While last year's iPhone 15 was the most shipped smartphone in 2024, the new flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max managed to claim the second spot on the list, even though it only debuted in September 2024. The top 10 list includes three non-Apple devices, all of which belong to Samsung and include Galaxy A15, Galaxy A15 5G, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Top 5 smartphone vendors in 2024

According to Canalys, emerging market growth and stable performances in North America and Europe helped Apple offset its challenges in Mainland China and retain the top position on the vendor ranking table for the second year. Apple is followed by Samsung, both of which witnessed their shipments decline by 1 per cent to 225.9 million units and 222.9 million units, respectively.