Apple Dominates List Of Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones Of 2024, iPhone 15 Tops The Chart

Hyderabad: The global smartphone market reportedly grew 7 per cent in 2024, reaching 1.22 billion units, marking a rebound from the previous two years of decline. According to Canalys research, Apple defended its top position on the vendor ranking table and had as many as seven iPhone models in the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024.
While last year's iPhone 15 was the most shipped smartphone in 2024, the new flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max managed to claim the second spot on the list, even though it only debuted in September 2024. The top 10 list includes three non-Apple devices, all of which belong to Samsung and include Galaxy A15, Galaxy A15 5G, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Top 5 smartphone vendors in 2024
According to Canalys, emerging market growth and stable performances in North America and Europe helped Apple offset its challenges in Mainland China and retain the top position on the vendor ranking table for the second year. Apple is followed by Samsung, both of which witnessed their shipments decline by 1 per cent to 225.9 million units and 222.9 million units, respectively.
Xiaomi was the biggest contributor to the industry's volume growth in 2024, Canalys said. The company claimed third position on the list, driven by strong momentum in Mainland China and continued expansion into emerging markets. It grew by 15 per cent to 168.6 million units.
Transsion Holdings, which owns brands like Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, ranked fourth on the list for the very first time with a growth of 15 per cent to reach 106.7 million units. Meanwhile, Oppo (including OnePlus) rounded off the top five with a 3 per cent growth to 103.6 million units.
Most shipped/ Best-selling smartphones of 2024
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy A15
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 16
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- iPhone 13