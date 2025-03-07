Apple Discontinues M2 And M3 MacBook Air Laptops, Following M4 MacBook Air (2025) Launch

Hyderabad: Apple has silently discontinued the MacBook Air models with M2 and M3 chipsets just after the launch of the new M4-powered MacBook Air (2025). The older M2 and M3 MacBook Air devices are no longer available for purchase via the company's official website. However, interested customers can get their hands on the older models via third-party retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, and others. Notably, the laptop will be available depending on the stock these online and offline stores have retained.

According to the Cupertino-based company, the newly launched MacBook Air with M4 chipset offers a significant performance boost compared to its previous generations, especially over the older Intel-based MacBooks. Apple claims that the M4 processor is 23x faster than the fastest Intel Macbooks and is twice as quick as the MacBook Air with the M1 chipset. Moreover, the new M4 MacBook Air is available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants with support for Apple Intelligence and the latest macOS Sequoia.

2025 MacBook Air: Specifications and Prices in India

The 2025 MacBook Air is available in 13-inch (2560 x 1664 pixels) and 15-inch (2880 x 1864 pixels) screen sizes. Both models sport a Super Retina display with a pixel density of 224 ppi and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The laptop is powered by an M4 chipset, featuring a 10-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, paired with up to 24GB of unified memory.

The M2 and M3 MacBook Air models will be available in Apple's refurbished store for a limited time. (Image Credit: Apple)

It features a new 12MP Centre Stage camera at the front. The company claims the new M4 MacBook Air can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. Notably, the 13-inch and 15-inch variants come with a 30W USB Type-C Power Adapter and a 35W Dual USB Type-C port Power Adapter, respectively. It supports Apple Intelligence, which allows features such as Playground, Genmoji, Writing tools, ChatGPT integration, and an improved Siri.

Moreover, the new laptop comes equipped with a Force Touch trackpad, Magic Keyboard with TouchID, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, 2 Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a three-mic array, and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

The 2025 MacBook Air in India comes at a starting price of Rs 99,900 for the 13-inch variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and goes up to Rs 1,64,900 for its top-spec, 15-inch model with 24GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The complete price list is as follows: