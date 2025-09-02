Apple Declares iPhone 8 Plus Vintage And Select MacBooks Obsolete Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch

Hyderabad: As the iPhone 17 event, scheduled to take place on September 9, 2025, inches closer, Apple has updated its vintage products list by adding the iPhone 8 Plus. The Cupertino-based tech giant also declared three MacBook models obsolete.

Apple maintains a list of vintage and obsolete devices, including Macs, iPods, iPhones, iPads, Beats, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. Interested individuals can view the official list of vintage and obsolete devices by searching for “Apple Vintage list” in their preferred web browser.

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, a product is considered vintage when the device has been officially discontinued for more than five years but less than seven years. Apple considers a product to be obsolete only when it crosses the 7-year mark, stopping all kinds of support for the device, such as repairs and official services.

iPhone 8 Plus added to vintage list

Apple has officially added the iPhone 8 Plus to its vintage list. The handset was offered in 64GB and 256GB storage variants. The company discontinued this model in 2020 with the announcement of the second-generation iPhone SE. The device was launched on September 12, 2017, meaning it is just a few days shy of being 8 years old.

Since the handset has crossed the 7-year mark, Apple could have marked it obsolete. However, it has been included in the vintage list as of now and could be escalated to the obsolete list down the line.

MacBook models marked as obsolete

Apart from the iPhone 8 Plus, Apple has also added a few MacBook models to its obsolete list. It includes:

11-inch MacBook Air (2015)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports (2017)

15-inch MacBook Pro (2017)

This indicates that these obsolete MacBooks will no longer be eligible for official repairs, although Apple mentions that a few units might still qualify for battery-only service up to 10 years from their last sale date.

iPhone 17 series launch and expected discontinuations

As Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025, as part of its annual Apple Event, older devices will likely be discontinued. A few reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max might soon be removed from the Apple Stores, with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus being at risk of discontinuation. However, these models might still be available via Flipkart, Amazon, and third-party retailers until stocks last.

As the official support and repair options for the iPhone 8 Plus or older MacBook devices are limited, users are highly recommended to upgrade to a newer device.