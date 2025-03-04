Apple Confirms To Launch New 'AIR' Product This Week, Tipped To Be MacBook Air M4

Hyderabad: Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced the launch of a new Apple product this week. In a post on X, the executive shared a teaser video with the text, "There's something in the AIR", possibly hinting at the arrival of either a new MacBook Air or a new iPad Air or maybe both.

Just recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in his newsletter that Apple will be launching an M4-powered MacBook Air this week. Tim Cook's new post about an AIR device gives more substance to the report. However, Gurman believes that Apple could make a double AIR announcement since the iPad Air is in extremely short supply. Notably, he inclines more towards a standalone Mac launch as the MacBook Air M4 has been in production longer and has less available inventory.

For months, Apple is speculated to be preparing to launch a new MacBook Air, powered by an M4 chipset. The chip upgrade was first reported by Gurman in October 2024. The device is expected to arrive in 13-inch and 15-inch models, similar to its predecessor MacBook Air M3 which debuted in March 2024. Additionally, it could feature the same Liquid Retina display as last year's device and upgrade the existing Thunderbolt 3 ports on the current generation to Thunderbolt 4 on the upcoming model.

The new MacBook Air M4 is expected to arrive with a suite of artificial intelligence features. This means it will feature a minimum of 8GB RAM to support Apple Intelligence. Following the launch of the M4 MacBook Air, Apple is expected to upgrade the Mac Studio with the same chipset and launch the machine between March and June.

The new announcement from Apple follows the launch of the Phone 16e, the newest and most affordable member of the iPhone 16 series. Powered by the new A18 chip, the device supports Apple Intelligence features and comes equipped with a single 48MP primary camera on the back and the longest battery backup for a 6.1-inch iPhone.