Apple Ceases iPhone 14 Series and iPhone SE 3 Sales In Europe: Here's The Reason Why

Hyderabad: Apple has ceased selling its iPhone 14 series and iPhone SE (3rd Generation) devices in most areas of the European Union (EU). This step follows the EU's decision to rule out all devices that do not come with USB Type-C charging ports. The ruling took effect on December 28, 2024, after which the Cupertino-based tech company started pulling back its older iPhones with lightning ports from the retail and online markets. This regulation from the EU aims towards the reduction of e-waste and simplifies charging for users by having the same USB Type-C charging port for every device such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other electronic devices, especially in the European market.

Apple iPhone 15 Series

Apple iPhone 15 series is the first handset from the brand that comes with the USB Type-C charging port, implemented after the EU set regulations regarding the adoption of the same charging standard. In addition to updating iPhones with USC-C port, Apple also upgraded its other devices, such as iPad, AirPod, and Apple Pencil with a USB Type-C port.

However, the tech giant was selling its iPhone 14 series and iPhone SE (2022) with lightning ports in the EU markets. As per the regulation, Apple cannot sell these devices in the EU region. However, third-party sellers can still sell them until their stocks last.

Except for the United Kingdom, as it exited from the union in 2020, this regulation affects all countries in Europe. Notably, Northern Ireland, while being a part of the UK, will still follow this regulation as it has not exited the EU market. Apple can still sell these older products outside the EU region.

The decision taken by the EU brings a discussion on whether to adopt USB Type-C as a global standard charging port, as e-waste is a global issue and is not limited to European Union regions.

iPhone SE Revival

Early in 2025, Apple is expected to launch its 4th generation iPhone SE. The upcoming handset will have a USB Type-C charging port along with design changes and Apple Intelligence support. So Apple fans who miss the iPhone SE can wait to get their hands on this device.