UNO And LEGO Hill Climb Racing To Lost in Play+, Apple Arcade To Add 5 New Games On June 5

Hyderabad: Apple has announced the addition of five new games to its cloud gaming platform Apple Arcade. The new titles will be added to the service on June 5, 2025, which will include UNO: Arcade Edition, LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+, Lost in Play+, and Helix Jump+. The fifth title WHAT THE CAR? will be added to the Apple Vision Pro.

Additionally, Apple is introducing updates to popular Arcade titles, including a special Paddington event in Crayola Create and Play+ starting June 26, a new Queens neighbourhood in Skate City: New York on May 22, and the arrival of Shaquille O’Neal in the Greatest Mode in NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition on May 8.

Apple Arcade features over 200 games, playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. The service costs Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. It is also offered alongside Apple One's Individual and Family monthly plans, which cost Rs 195 and Rs 365, respectively.

Apple Arcade: New titles coming on June 5

UNO: Arcade Edition by Mattel163 is the official reimagining of the card game. It features vibrant visuals, exclusive gameplay, and multiple gameplay modes, including Single Player mode for solo matches using classic UNO rules, a new Custom Games mode featuring new options like Wild Swap Hands and Colour Showdown, and Quick match.

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+ by Fingersoft combines the LEGO World and physics-based gameplay of Hill Climb Racing. The game features a wide cast of LEGO minifigures and allows players to race, explore, and build their way through dynamic locations.

Lost in Play+ by Happy Juice Games and Snapbreak Games is an uplifting and wholesome point-and-click adventure. It was the 2023 App Store Awards winner for iPad Game of the Year. The game features crafted puzzles and colourful characters, taking players on an adventure to find their way back home, exploring enchanted forests, outwitting quirky goblins, and befriending magical creatures.

Helix Jump+ by Voodoo and Orbital Knight is a classic 3D arcade game, reimagined exclusively for Apple Arcade. Players in this game will guide a bouncing ball through vibrant, twisting helix towers, timing their drops to avoid traps and smash through platforms.

WHAT THE CAR? by Triband is a racing comedy game, which has been adapted to the Apple Vision Pro. Using a floating TV portal with legs and an extendable steering wheel, players with Apple Vision Pro will use their hands, as if holding a physical steering wheel, to manoeuvre an unconventional race car with constantly changing features, such as legs, wings, and even the common cold, Apple explains.