ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Sabih Khan As Chief Operating Officer

Hyderabad: Apple Inc. has appointed Sabih Khan as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Khan is an Indian-American techie who has been associated with the tech giant for 30 years, and will now succeed Jeff Williams as COO later this month. He is currently serving as the Vice President of Operations in the company. The succession has been done after Williams announced his retirement from the company.

Williams completed 27 years this June with Apple. Williams has been working in the industry for 40 years. In a press release, he mentioned that, "Beginning next year, I plan to spend more time with friends and family, including five grandchildren and counting. I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Sabih for 27 years, and I think he’s the most talented operations executive on the planet. I have tremendous confidence in Apple’s future under his leadership in this role."

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, praised Khan and mentioned that “Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain." He helped introduce new advanced manufacturing technologies, while overseeing the company's supply chain and expansion of Apple’s production in the United States, and made the company more flexible in handling global challenges. He also praised Khan for his leadership in promoting environmental sustainability, as Apple reduced its carbon footprint by more than 60 per cent.

After Khan gets appointed as the COO of the company, he will directly report to Tim Cook and is also expected to oversee AppleCare as well. Notably, Williams will continue to work in the company until his retirement later this year, managing the design team, Apple Watch division, and Apple Health initiatives.

Sabih Khan: Who is he?