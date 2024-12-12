ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Announces App Store Award Winners For 2024: Kino Wins iPhone App Of The Year

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple mentioned that the company is happy and excited to announce the winners who have used Apple's device and technology to offer the best user experience through their various apps and games.

Hyderabad: Apple on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards. Among 45 nominees, 17 apps and games were selected by the App Store Editors. Kino won the iPhone App of the Year, Adobe Lightroom won the Best Mac App of the Year, What If...? – An Immersive Story from Disney won the Apple Vision Pro App of the Year, F1 TV won the Apple TV App of the Year, and Lumy won the Apple Watch App of the Year.

Cultural Impact Winners

Apart from the above-mentioned apps and games, Apple Store Editors have selected six apps that have impacted the lives of many Apple users.

1. Oko from AYES BV is an app that helps visually impaired users navigate city streets with ease.

2. EF Hello from Signum International AG combines a systematic learning approach for language learners at all levels that helps in better communication and engagement in the real world, using AI.

3. DailyArt from Zuzanna Stanska showcases exceptional artwork around the globe made at different ages of time.

4. NYT Games from the New York Times Company offers a variety of fun and simple daily games.

5. The Wreck from The Pixel Hunt is an interactive narrative game with cinematic scenes showcasing the mind's inner conflict during a crisis.

6. Do You Really Want to Know 2 from Gamtropy is a role-playing game that depicts the struggles of an HIV patient.