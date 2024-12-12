Apple Announces App Store Award Winners For 2024: Kino Wins iPhone App Of The Year

Hyderabad: Apple on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2024 App Store Awards. Among 45 nominees, 17 apps and games were selected by the App Store Editors. Kino won the iPhone App of the Year, Adobe Lightroom won the Best Mac App of the Year, What If...? – An Immersive Story from Disney won the Apple Vision Pro App of the Year, F1 TV won the Apple TV App of the Year, and Lumy won the Apple Watch App of the Year.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple mentioned that the company is happy and excited to announce the winners who have used Apple's device and technology to offer the best user experience through their various apps and games.
2024 App Store Awards Winners: Best Apps across Apple Devices
- Kino from LUX Optics Inc, a video camera app that offers cinematic features to its users, won the iPhone App of the Year award.
- Moises from Moises Systems Inc, an AI-powered application that provides a wide variety of audio features, won the iPad App of the Year award.
- Adobe Lightroom, a photo-editing tool created by Adobe that also helps to organise and process photos as well, won the Mac App of the Year award.
- What If..? An Immersive Story from Marvel Studios won the Apple Vision Pro App of the Year award.
- Lumy from Raja V, an app that tracks sunlight and helps the user to plan their outdoor activities accordingly, won the Apple Watch App of the Year award.
- F1 TV from Formula One Digital Media Limited won the Apple TV App of the Year award.
2024 App Store Awards Winners: Best Games across Apple Devices
- AFK Journey from Fairlight Games, an overworld fantasy RPG, won the iPhone Game of the Year award.
- Squad Busters from Supercell, a fast-paced multiplayer party action game, won the iPad Game of the Year award.
- Thank Goodness You're Here! from Panic Inc, is an adventure video game that won the Mac Game of the Year award.
- THRASHER: Arcade Odyssey from Puddle LLC, a mind-melting arcade action odyssey with an immersive audiovisual experience, won the Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year award.
- Balatro+ from Playstack Ltd, a poker-themed roguelike deck-building game, won the Apple Arcade Game of the Year award.
Cultural Impact Winners
Apart from the above-mentioned apps and games, Apple Store Editors have selected six apps that have impacted the lives of many Apple users.
1. Oko from AYES BV is an app that helps visually impaired users navigate city streets with ease.
2. EF Hello from Signum International AG combines a systematic learning approach for language learners at all levels that helps in better communication and engagement in the real world, using AI.
3. DailyArt from Zuzanna Stanska showcases exceptional artwork around the globe made at different ages of time.
4. NYT Games from the New York Times Company offers a variety of fun and simple daily games.
5. The Wreck from The Pixel Hunt is an interactive narrative game with cinematic scenes showcasing the mind's inner conflict during a crisis.
6. Do You Really Want to Know 2 from Gamtropy is a role-playing game that depicts the struggles of an HIV patient.