Apple AirPods Pro 3 With Heart Rate Sensor, Live Translation Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Apple AirPods Pro 3 come with a new design, an IP57 rating, and the promise of better Active Noise Cancellation
Published : September 9, 2025 at 11:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple kicked off the Apple Event 2025 with the introduction of a new pair of AirPods Pro 3, followed by the announcement of the new Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3, and the new iPhone 17 series.
The new AirPods Pro 3 come with a new design and use 65 per cent recycled plastic in the case. They feature new foam eartips optimised for the ear canal, which claim to make the Active Noise Cancellation better.
With the claim to offer "extraordinary sound quality", the new audio product comes with five different tips that users can swap out for a better fit. The new AirPods Pro 3 also support Hearing Test and Hearing Protection.
They feature heart-rate sensing technology and support the iOS Workout experience, allowing users to track their workouts when connected to the iPhone.
The new wearable device features an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance.
The AirPods Pro 3 claim to offer 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is a major step-up from 6 hours of backup. The Transparency with Hearing Aid on the new AirPods Pro 3 can now last up to 10 hours.
The AirPods 3 Pro also support Live Translation, allowing users to maintain a conversation with people speaking a language they don't understand, courtesy of real-time translations.
The AirPods Pro 3 start at $249 in the US, the same as the previous generation of the AirPods Pro. Pre-orders for the new earbuds start today, with sales starting on September 19, 2025.
