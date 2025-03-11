Apple Wants To Give AirPods Inbuilt Cameras For Better Functionality: Report

Hyderabad: Apple has recently been launching loads of new devices which include a new iPad, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and an M3 Ultra processor. Now, the tech giant is planning to explore the audio space further. Apple could include tiny cameras in its future Airpods, states a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Cupertino-based company would likely introduce this technology on the AirPods Pro 4.

Mark Gurman, in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, mentions that Apple is actively developing a new pair of AirPods with inbuilt cameras. This technology would not be included in the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 but is expected to feature in future models as the company is said to be working on the development. Interestingly, the AirPods with an inbuilt camera could provide details of the wearer's surroundings and gather information to be used in its AI features.

Gurman claims that the upgraded version would use external cameras and AI (artificial intelligence) to understand the wearer's surroundings and provide the gathered information to the user. He mentioned that this would function as smart glasses without the actual glasses. Moreover, this would allow users to ask Apple's virtual assistant Siri about their surroundings directly via the earbuds.

With the inclusion of cameras into the AirPods, the Cupertino-based company could be trying to explore and expand its Visual Intelligence to the AirPods. The Visual Intelligence was first seen on the iPhone 16 lineup which could be accessed using the Camera Control button provided on the phone.

As per Gurman, the company will not launch this technology until 2027 and will feature on the future AirPods Pro 4. Additionally, Apple is also planning to introduce smart glasses in the same year.

Noticeably, this report by Mark Gurman comes in alignment with the claims made by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested last year that Apple could introduce cameras to its AirPods which would act as infrared sensors for the device. These cameras are said to enhance the spatial audio experience when used with the Apple Vision Pro and could also feature "in-air gesture control".