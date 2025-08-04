ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Planning To Create An AI-Powered Chatbot To Rival ChatGPT, Gemini: Report

Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is lagging in the AI race, and the company is seemingly trying hard to catch up with others. Apple is reportedly developing an AI-powered chatbot, which will rival other AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. The iPhone maker is said to have formed a new team for the project as well, giving it the responsibility to build a ChatGPT-like chatbot.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's AI-powered chatbot could be named "Answer Engine". It will be able to respond to the questions asked by the user using information from across the internet.

The development of the chatbot has been assigned to a newly formed team, reportedly named Answers, Knowledge, and Information (AKI). The tech company has also begun listing job openings related to this initiative on its career pages, with certain listings looking to hire candidates who specifically have experience in search algorithms and engine development.

So far, Apple has struggled to make a dent in the AI space. Although the tech giant launched Apple Intelligence, the company has admitted to several missteps. The News Summaries feature has been criticised for generating inaccurate summaries of news stories, and the company's highly anticipated AI-powered Siri, which was slated to be launched in the iOS 18.5 update, has been delayed indefinitely. Moreover, other AI features, such as the text message summaries, are basic and not very helpful.

What is Answer Engine?