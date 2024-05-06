Apple 'Accelerates' Work on Foldable Devices; May Launch in 2026: Report

Hyderabad: iPhone maker Apple is gearing up to unveil their foldable devices soon. According to a 9to5Mac report, the company has ‘accelerated’ its work on foldable devices and may launch the much awaited foldable iPhone by late 2026.

The report, from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, informed that the iPhone maker company will begin mass production of a 20.3-inch foldable device in late 2025, followed by a foldable iPhone in late 2026.

This is not the first time that reports of Apple’s foldable device have emerged online. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously reported that the tech giant is working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook which is likely to be released by 2027.

In its latest report, Pu says that Apple’s foldable will be launched under a “new line-up for Apple” targeting the “ultra- high-end market.” Apple is exploring two screen sizes for its foldable iPhone: 7.9-inches and 8.3-inches, the report further claimed.

Meanwhile, Apple is scheduled to hold its ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7, where it is expected to announce some much-awaited updates to its iPad lineup. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, is expected to announce the introduction of its first ever M4 chipset in the iPad Pro, which is likely to be accompanied by an OLED display upgrade.

The iPad Air version, meanwhile, is expected to get an upgraded version with a larger screen size of 12.9 inches, which previously belonged to the Pro series.

Recently, Apple announced that the company has recorded strong double-digit growth in India in the March quarter this year and the company will continue to expand its operations.

"We did grow strong double-digit (in India). And so we were very, very pleased about it. It was a new March quarter revenue record for us," Tim Cook said.