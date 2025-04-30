ETV Bharat / technology

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone, Foldable iPhone To Be Made In China, Not India: Report

Apple is anticipated to make a 20th anniversary edition of iPhone with major design changes.

Apple’s 20th Anniversary Edition iPhones Expected To Be Made In China Instead Of India: Report
Apple plans to make a glass-centric iPhone Pro model in 2027 (Image Credit: Apple)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Apple reportedly plans to do something big for the 20th anniversary of iPhone in 2027. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce a significant redesign for the iPhone lineup as the product completes 20 years of existence in the next two years. The 20th anniversary models could likely include a unique glass-centric iPhone Pro model alongside a foldable iPhone, which is expected to be launched in the second half of 2027.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, even though the company has already made plans for these new devices, including elements to bring them to real life, manufacturing the anniversary edition in India might not be possible. This means Apple will have to rely on China for production, even though it wanted to manufacture all US-bound iPhone models in India by 2027.

iPhone Anniversary Devices: What to Expect?

According to the report, the new glass-centric iPhone Pro model and the anticipated foldable iPhone will launch in 2027. Both devices will be designed and manufactured in China. Earlier, it was speculated that Apple’s manufacturing unit may shift to India due to the ongoing tariff war between China and the US, even if it hurts the US President’s dream of made-in-USA iPhones.

The report mentions that India currently produces enough iPhones to meet around one-third annual demand of the US. With more new factories coming up, India would become the “second-biggest iPhone plant in the world".

The Cupertino-based tech giant plans to satisfy its iPhone demand by making India its major manufacturing hub. Even though India has reached an equivalence in terms of current iPhone quality, the 20th anniversary models will be extremely complex. The Indian iPhone manufacturing units would require new parts and production techniques, making it doubtful for Apple to make the upcoming edition models outside China, as the tech giant has never produced a new product design outside China. The report suggests that the tech giant would certainly make iPhones outside China’s comfort zone, but not by 2027.

