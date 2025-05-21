Android XR Glasses Can Provide Real-World Subtitles: Google I/O Demos The Future Of Wearable AI

Hyderabad: "What if your AI assistant could see the world from your perspective and offer hands-free help? That’s the vision driving our latest advancements in Android XR," said Shahram Izadi, VP and GM, XR.

Artificial Intelligence dominated the Google I/O 2025 with the tech giant announcing a plethora of new updates across its products and services as well as new tools like Flow for filmmakers to create cinematic clips, Google Beam for 3D video calling, Agent Mode for agentic AI capabilities, personal context for highly personalised AI experience, Gemini 2.5 Flash model, and more. The event also saw a walkthrough for AI-powered Android XR glasses in day-to-day life, giving users a new look at how it will bring Gemini to glasses and headsets.

"It’s the first Android platform built in the Gemini era, and it powers an ecosystem of headsets, glasses and everything in between," Izadi said in a blog post. "With Gemini on these devices, you can have an assistant that’s right there with you, sharing your vantage point, ready to help whenever you start the conversation."

Google first announced Android XR in December in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm, presenting the platform as a new OS built for headsets. At the time, it shared how headsets like Samsung's Project Moohan—coming later this year—would offer immersive experiences on an "infinite screen".

Capabilities of Android XR glasses

On the Google I/O stage, it gave a deeper look at glasses with Android XR, showcasing how it utilises the camera, microphones, and speakers of glasses in tandem with the user's phone. The demo also showcased how Gemini integration with these glasses takes the experience to the next level.

"Pairing these glasses with Gemini means they see and hear what you do, so they understand your context, remember what's important to you and can help you throughout your day," Google said.

Android XR glasses can identify a scene and provide information, message friends, make appointments, provide turn-by-turn directions, take photos, and offer live language translation that appears as real-world subtitles.

Headsets/glasses coming soon

Google has announced the advancements of its partnership with Samsung to go beyond headsets and extend Android XR to glasses. "Together, we’re creating a software and reference hardware platform that will enable the ecosystem to make great glasses, Google said, adding that developers will be able to start building for this platform later this year.

The tech giant also revealed its ongoing efforts to partner with more brands to bring the technology to life. It announced partnerships with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to create stylish Android XR glasses that can be worn all day. It also announced working with more partners, like Kering Eyewear, to bring even more options to users.

Google is currently testing Android XR glasses with trusted testers to gather feedback and improve the device. It confirmed to share more updates on its progress in the coming months.