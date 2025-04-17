Just Like iPhone, Android Devices Will Auto-Restart If You Don't Unlock Them For 3 Days: Here's Why

Hyderabad: Google has announced new security features for Android, including the ability to preview content before accepting a Quick Share transfer as well as auto-restart for devices that haven't been unlocked for three days straight. Expected to increase protection against bad actors, Google detailed the new changes in a System Release update note for April 2025.

The release note also lists updates from Google to the Google Play Store and Google Play services in addition to the Android operating system. The new features will be available to phones, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled devices, cars with Android Automotive OS or Google built-in, Wear OS devices, and Chrome OS devices.

Google System Release Notes

Auto-restart: With the new update, Google is enabling a future optional security feature, which will automatically restart Android devices if locked for three consecutive days. This feature is similar to the "inactivity reboot" enabled by Apple with iOS 18.1 update last year. The auto-restart feature aims to enhance the security of the device as they are most secure in the Before First Unlock (BFU) state. If a user doesn't unlock their device for three consecutive days, the auto-restart feature makes the phone enter BFU state until the user gets hold of their device and starts using it again.

Quick Share previews: Google's Quick Share is a built-in feature for Android devices, which enables instant file transfer between nearby devices. Google has now added a new capability to the feature, which allows users to see a preview of content, including photos, videos, documents, and more, before they accept. Since users could not see the files shared via Quick Transfer, it opened the door to unsolicited media or malicious file transfers.

Other Google Play Service features announced in April 2025 include bug fixes for account management, device connectivity, and utilities. Google is also making it easier to set up your device and transfer data from your old device. Additionally, it is also rolling out updates to system management services that improve Battery Life.