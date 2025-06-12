Android 16 Is Officially Here: New Features, Supported Devices, How To Install

Hyderabad: Google has finally released the first stable version of Android 16, bringing new features like live updates for real-time notifications, better security measures, DeX-like desktop windowing on tablets and other devices with large screens, and more. The new OS update, powered by Google's new Material 3 Expressive design, is releasing first to supported Pixel devices, with more phone brands getting the update later this year. Let's take a look at supported devices, how you can install the update, and the new features.

Android 16 Compatible Models

While the Android 16 beta is available for a good number of smartphones, only Pixel devices are eligible to receive the stable update for the new OS. These include the following:

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

How to Install the Stable Update

Unlike beta updates, stable channel updates are readily available. If you own an Android 16-compatible device, follow the steps below to download and install the new OS update from Google:

Open 'Settings' and go to 'System'

Head over to 'Software Update' and tap on 'Check for updates'

Now you can choose to download the update

Once the download is complete, choose to install the update

Although updating to a new OS version doesn't wipe your data, it is recommended to back up your device before initiating the installation. If you don't own a compatible Pixel device, you can still try out the Android 16 Beta, available for supported devices from Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Android 16: New Features

In addition to a new design, powered by Material 3 Expressive, Android 16 comes with several new features, which include the following:

Live Updates: Android 16 is adding an iOS-like live updates notification system, which will keep users informed about the status of their food delivery or cab arrival in real-time. Google says that live updates are starting with compatible ride-share and food delivery apps. It is working with app partners to bring this capability to the Android ecosystem, including Samsung’s Now Bar and OPPO and OnePlus' Live Alerts.

Notification Grouping: Android 16 will force notifications from a single app into a group to help reduce information overload and make things clean and easy to access. "Your notifications will automatically be grouped together to keep things looking tight and organised," Google said.

Calling with Hearing Aids: Android 16 is improving the calling experience for people who use hearing devices. It says that current LE audio hearing aids use their built-in front-facing mics for audio input. However, these mics are designed to pick up the sound of the person you're speaking to, not the sound of your voice. Now you can switch to using your phone's microphone for clearer calls.

Native controls for Hearing Aids: Google is also adding native controls for hearing devices in Android 16. It will allow users to control things like volume on their hearing devices from their smartphone.

Stronger Security: Google is introducing the Advanced Protection feature with Android 16, designed to enhance device security to safeguard users from online attacks, harmful apps, unsafe websites, scam calls, and more.

Desktop Windowing: Google has worked with Samsung to develop desktop windowing for Android 16, which works exactly like the South Korean giant's DeX system, enabling a desktop-like experience to interact with apps and content on large-screen devices. The new feature in Android lets users open, move, and resize multiple app windows on a single screen, just like a desktop. It also adds single-app and split-screen modes, allowing for better productivity. Android 16’s desktop windowing will roll out later this year on compatible devices.

Desktop Windowing in Android 16 (Image Credits: Google)

Additionally, Android 16 adds custom keyboard shortcuts, taskbar overflow, slider haptics, HDR screenshots, adaptive refresh rate, identity check, predictive back indicator, trade-in mode, and more.