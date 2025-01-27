ETV Bharat / technology

Android 16 First Beta Version Rolled Out: Features Include Dynamic Lockscreen, Resizeable Apps, And More

The first public beta version of the Android 16 has been rolled out and includes new features, such as Dynamic Lockscreen, Resizable apps, and more.

Android 16 First Beta Version Rolled Out: Features Include Dynamic Lockscreen, Resizeable Apps, APV Codec, And More
The first public beta version of the Android 16 has been rolled out. (Image Credit: Android Developers)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: While iOS is loved for its easy-to-use interface and simplicity, Android is known for its customisation options and accessibility to app developers. With every new update, this line gets blurred out from both ends. Recently, Apple released its iOS 18 update with major new customisation features, which were already used by Android users for a long time. And now, Google-owned Android has rolled out its first public beta version of Android 16, which adopts features loved by iOS users. Let's take a detailed look at the updates offered in the new Android 16 beta version.

Dynamic Lockscreen

One of the standout features of the Android 16 beta version is Live Updates on the lock screen for dynamic notifications. The feature shows real-time updates of things such as navigation, ride-sharing, and food delivery. It is Android's take on the Live Activities feature iOS introduced alongside the Dynamic Island in 2022. A similar feature has been showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event with Samsung's Now Bar in One UI 7.

This feature, in Android 16, will be shown at the top of the regular notification stack, unlike Samsung’s floating bar or Apple’s Dynamic Island. Currently, this update is limited to certain apps but becomes handy as you can find things on top without the need to open the apps.

Resizable Apps

Another major update in Android 16 is resizable apps. This feature helps to resize an app and make it work well on all devices, whether it’s a big tablet or a foldable phone. It will also improve multitasking. Currently, games will be exempted for now.

Other Features

The beta version also includes other new features such as support for Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, automatic night mode detection for camera apps, and better handling of vertical text. Moreover, Android 16 also includes features like a revamped photo picker, enhanced haptic controls, and the new Health Connect app to manage medical info from the previous developer betas.

Furthermore, Google plans to expand the reach of its Gemini Extensions. The Gemini AI chatbot will be added to more third-party apps and devices in the future.

Android 16 Availability

The final stable version of Android 16 is expected to launch in Q2 2025, following a final beta launch in April. The latest update will be offered on all Google Pixel devices starting from Pixel 6. The update will be available on the Pixel tablet as well.

