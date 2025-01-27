ETV Bharat / technology

Android 16 First Beta Version Rolled Out: Features Include Dynamic Lockscreen, Resizeable Apps, And More

Hyderabad: While iOS is loved for its easy-to-use interface and simplicity, Android is known for its customisation options and accessibility to app developers. With every new update, this line gets blurred out from both ends. Recently, Apple released its iOS 18 update with major new customisation features, which were already used by Android users for a long time. And now, Google-owned Android has rolled out its first public beta version of Android 16, which adopts features loved by iOS users. Let's take a detailed look at the updates offered in the new Android 16 beta version.

Dynamic Lockscreen

One of the standout features of the Android 16 beta version is Live Updates on the lock screen for dynamic notifications. The feature shows real-time updates of things such as navigation, ride-sharing, and food delivery. It is Android's take on the Live Activities feature iOS introduced alongside the Dynamic Island in 2022. A similar feature has been showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event with Samsung's Now Bar in One UI 7.

This feature, in Android 16, will be shown at the top of the regular notification stack, unlike Samsung’s floating bar or Apple’s Dynamic Island. Currently, this update is limited to certain apps but becomes handy as you can find things on top without the need to open the apps.

Resizable Apps

Another major update in Android 16 is resizable apps. This feature helps to resize an app and make it work well on all devices, whether it’s a big tablet or a foldable phone. It will also improve multitasking. Currently, games will be exempted for now.