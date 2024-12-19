ETV Bharat / technology

Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Rolled Out Globally: Eligible Devices, How To Install, New Features

Nothing has rolled out the NothingOS 3.0 for its Phone (2) and Phone (2a) users with visual and feature enhancements.

NothingOS 3.0 Rolled Out For Nothing Phone 2 And Phone 2a Users, Other Models To Join Soon
Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1 handsets will get the NothingOS 3.0 update in early 2025. (Nothing)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 46 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Nothing on Wednesday announced the release of Nothing OS 3.0 for its Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a devices. The update is based on Google's Android 15 operating system and comes with new features and multiple software enhancements.

The Nothing OS 3.0 update will be available to other smartphone models of the brand by early 2025. With this update, the brand also released the Nothing Gallery App with new features and editing tools. Let's take a detailed look.

NothingOS 3.0 Rollout: How to Install the Update

The London-based OEM stated in a press release that the Nothing OS 3.0 stable version is rolling out globally to Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a), staggered throughout the end of the year. The update is set to roll out to Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 in early 2025.

Users can download the Nothing OS 3.0 update on their Phone (2) and Phone (2a) handsets by going to Settings and then tapping on System Update. If the update is not available, it should arrive within a few days as the company plans to complete the rollout by the end of 2024.

Nothing OS 3.0 Rollout: Features and Enhancements

The Nothing OS 3.0 gets improved Quick settings, an enhanced Pop-up view, visual and performance enhancements, and an updated Typography.

Shared Widgets: This feature allows users to stay connected with their loved ones by showing their photos in a square-shaped Photo Widget on the lock screen. Currently, this feature is only supported across Nothing devices.

Countdown Widget: This feature allows users to be more organised and efficient by making Smart Drawers created by AI. The AI-powered Smart Drawers will automatically categorise apps into folders.

Nothing Gallery App: The new native Photo gallery app will allow users to access their images easily. Apart from this, the app features advanced search that will help the users find photos and edit them using filters, markup, and suggestions.

Hyderabad: Nothing on Wednesday announced the release of Nothing OS 3.0 for its Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a devices. The update is based on Google's Android 15 operating system and comes with new features and multiple software enhancements.

The Nothing OS 3.0 update will be available to other smartphone models of the brand by early 2025. With this update, the brand also released the Nothing Gallery App with new features and editing tools. Let's take a detailed look.

NothingOS 3.0 Rollout: How to Install the Update

The London-based OEM stated in a press release that the Nothing OS 3.0 stable version is rolling out globally to Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a), staggered throughout the end of the year. The update is set to roll out to Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 in early 2025.

Users can download the Nothing OS 3.0 update on their Phone (2) and Phone (2a) handsets by going to Settings and then tapping on System Update. If the update is not available, it should arrive within a few days as the company plans to complete the rollout by the end of 2024.

Nothing OS 3.0 Rollout: Features and Enhancements

The Nothing OS 3.0 gets improved Quick settings, an enhanced Pop-up view, visual and performance enhancements, and an updated Typography.

Shared Widgets: This feature allows users to stay connected with their loved ones by showing their photos in a square-shaped Photo Widget on the lock screen. Currently, this feature is only supported across Nothing devices.

Countdown Widget: This feature allows users to be more organised and efficient by making Smart Drawers created by AI. The AI-powered Smart Drawers will automatically categorise apps into folders.

Nothing Gallery App: The new native Photo gallery app will allow users to access their images easily. Apart from this, the app features advanced search that will help the users find photos and edit them using filters, markup, and suggestions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NOTHING OS 3 ROLLOUTNOTHINGOS 3 FEATURESNOTHING OS 3 HOW TO INSTALLNOTHING GALLERY APPNOTHING OS 3

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.