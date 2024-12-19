Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Rolled Out Globally: Eligible Devices, How To Install, New Features

Hyderabad: Nothing on Wednesday announced the release of Nothing OS 3.0 for its Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a devices. The update is based on Google's Android 15 operating system and comes with new features and multiple software enhancements.
The Nothing OS 3.0 update will be available to other smartphone models of the brand by early 2025. With this update, the brand also released the Nothing Gallery App with new features and editing tools. Let's take a detailed look.
NothingOS 3.0 Rollout: How to Install the Update
The London-based OEM stated in a press release that the Nothing OS 3.0 stable version is rolling out globally to Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a), staggered throughout the end of the year. The update is set to roll out to Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 in early 2025.
Users can download the Nothing OS 3.0 update on their Phone (2) and Phone (2a) handsets by going to Settings and then tapping on System Update. If the update is not available, it should arrive within a few days as the company plans to complete the rollout by the end of 2024.
Nothing OS 3.0 Rollout: Features and Enhancements
The Nothing OS 3.0 gets improved Quick settings, an enhanced Pop-up view, visual and performance enhancements, and an updated Typography.
Shared Widgets: This feature allows users to stay connected with their loved ones by showing their photos in a square-shaped Photo Widget on the lock screen. Currently, this feature is only supported across Nothing devices.
Countdown Widget: This feature allows users to be more organised and efficient by making Smart Drawers created by AI. The AI-powered Smart Drawers will automatically categorise apps into folders.
Nothing Gallery App: The new native Photo gallery app will allow users to access their images easily. Apart from this, the app features advanced search that will help the users find photos and edit them using filters, markup, and suggestions.