ETV Bharat / technology

Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Rolled Out Globally: Eligible Devices, How To Install, New Features

Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1 handsets will get the NothingOS 3.0 update in early 2025. ( Nothing )

Hyderabad: Nothing on Wednesday announced the release of Nothing OS 3.0 for its Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a devices. The update is based on Google's Android 15 operating system and comes with new features and multiple software enhancements.

The Nothing OS 3.0 update will be available to other smartphone models of the brand by early 2025. With this update, the brand also released the Nothing Gallery App with new features and editing tools. Let's take a detailed look.

NothingOS 3.0 Rollout: How to Install the Update

The London-based OEM stated in a press release that the Nothing OS 3.0 stable version is rolling out globally to Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a), staggered throughout the end of the year. The update is set to roll out to Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 in early 2025.

Users can download the Nothing OS 3.0 update on their Phone (2) and Phone (2a) handsets by going to Settings and then tapping on System Update. If the update is not available, it should arrive within a few days as the company plans to complete the rollout by the end of 2024.