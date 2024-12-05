Andhra Pradesh Govt, Google Join Hands To Accelerate AI Innovation, Adoption Across State

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday collaborated with Google to accelerate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the state.

This collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will drive the development and implementation of AI solutions, focusing on key sectors like healthcare and environmental sustainability along with prioritising digital infrastructure enhancements, AI skills development, and support for the local startup ecosystem.

Google Cloud India's Bikram Singh Bedi and secretary S Suresh Kumar signing MOU (ETV Bharat)

The MoU was signed between Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud India, and Mr. S Suresh Kumar, Secretary of Real Time Governance Society, Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resources Development in Amaravati.

Under this, Google will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh. government to integrate AI and ML solutions in critical areas such as healthcare and environmental sustainability. The collaboration will also focus on promoting skill development and bridging the digital divide by providing citizens with the necessary training and resources to thrive in an AI-driven economy. Additionally, Google will support the state's startup ecosystem, to fuel innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of AI.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “We are pleased to partner with Google to integrate AI solutions and accelerate Andhra Pradesh's growth. This collaboration aligns with our vision of using technology for the betterment of our citizens. We aim to empower every individual and business by harnessing the power of AI, building a thriving environment for innovation and growth across the state.”

MOU was signed in Nara Lokesh's presence (ETV Bharat)

Nara Lokesh said, “We are excited to join forces with Google on this journey to build an AI-powered future for Andhra Pradesh. We’ve always believed that technology should serve the people, and now with AI, we see great potential where it empowers every citizen and business to innovate and excel. Our collaboration with Google is a significant step towards realising this vision. Together, we aim to create an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem where AI drives progress in critical sectors. This partnership will also be instrumental in building an AI-ready workforce, a vibrant startup ecosystem in AI, and ensuring lasting benefits of AI for all."

Bikram Singh Bedi said, “This collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Government is another step in our commitment to fostering an inclusive and sustainable digital future for India. We're excited to combine Google's AI expertise with the state's vision to cultivate an AI-ready workforce, support local startups, and address areas like healthcare and sustainability. We look forward to partnering with the Andhra Pradesh government to unlock the transformative potential of AI to drive progress, improve lives, and promote development and inclusion across the State.”

Key initiatives under this MoU: