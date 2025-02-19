Meet Ananta: Google India's New Campus In Bengaluru And One Of Its Largest In The World

Bengaluru: Google on Wednesday announced the inauguration of 'Ananta' in India. Located in Bengaluru, the campus is one of the company's largest offices globally.

Ananta is a Sanskrit word, which means infinite or limitless. In a blog post, Google called Ananta one of its most ambitious ground-up developments as well as a campus that embodies the company's latest thinking in workplace design. The project is a result of collaboration between Google India and a local development and design team.

Stressing that India has always played the role of a strategic nerve centre in the tech discourse, the company said that Ananta is part of its ongoing efforts to build with and for India and the world.

“For Google, India has always represented a very special opportunity, not just to reach millions of users within the country with our products and platforms, but also to have them shaped by Indian ingenuity, helping them become even more useful for the billions of users we create for globally,” Google Deepmind VP Anand Rangarajan and Google Cloud India Global Delivery VP Sunil Rao said.

Ananta: The interior and exterior

Google says that Ananta is not just a piece of striking architecture, but it is designed to connect people in ways that spark ideas and innovation. The building provides access to natural light and offers views that claim to create an intimate layout for teams to come together.

"Each working floor in Ananta is organised like a city grid, with a network of streets for easy navigation. Individual ‘neighbourhoods’ foster collaboration while also giving individuals the freedom to focus within smaller nooks and booths," Google India says.

In picture: The interior and exterior of the Ananta campus (Google India)

"At the heart of the building is a vast gathering space called Sabha, for community and conversation," it adds.

The company further says that accessibility is included in every detail, ranging from new tactile flooring that supports navigation for the visually impaired to accessible amenities and braille details.

Ananta's grounds aim to embody Bengaluru's reputation as India's Garden City with extensive landscaping and walking and jogging paths, which the company claims to be ideal for casual meetings and peaceful breaks.

Ananta has a sculpted, fluid facade for architectural interest (Google India)

Google claims that the Ananta campus also minimises its environmental footprint as it recycles 100 per cent of its wastewater, harvests hundreds of litres of rainwater on-site, and features one of India's largest smart glass installations to reduce energy consumption.