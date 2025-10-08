ETV Bharat / technology

Amit Shah Announces Switch To Zoho Mail For Official Communication

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed that he has transitioned to a new email service provider, Zoho Mail, for his correspondence. In a message shared on X, Shah requested that all future communication be directed to his new address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.

"Hello everyone. I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter (sic)," Shah posted on X.

Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Launched in 2008, Zoho Mail is part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication.