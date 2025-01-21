ETV Bharat / technology

'America Is Back': New-look White House Website Says After Trump's Inauguration

Washington: The White House website had a new look with the bold banner headline “America is back” seconds after Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

"Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America,” is the message with a signature from Trump, 78, on the front page of the White House website.

The social media accounts of the White House – X, Facebook and Instagram – also had a new look. The website has brief bios of Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President J D Vance. The White House has posted six issues for now.

“During his first administration, President Donald J. Trump passed record-setting tax relief for the middle class, doubled the child tax credit, and eliminated job-killing regulations at a historic rate," it said.

The American people saw more money in their pockets, witnessed record low poverty in his first administration, and President Trump is committed to using his second term to usher in an economic revival by lowering taxes and creating more jobs for American workers, it said.

“President Trump will champion No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and will work tirelessly to make permanent the historic tax cuts he was able to deliver to the American people in his first term. President Trump understands that putting more money in the pockets of the American people is the key to economic prosperity and will stop at nothing to make that a reality for all,” the White House said.