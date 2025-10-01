Amazon Launches New Generation Of AI-Powered Echo, Kindle, Ring Devices, Featuring Alexa+
Alexa+ is a new version of the Alexa voice assistant, which comes with AI to offer smarter, more conversational features for home management and entertainment.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 12:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amazon has announced its next generation of Kindle, Ring, Echo, and other devices—all powered by artificial intelligence and connected to its AI personal assistant Alexa+. The lineup, presented at an event in New York, includes new cameras for its Ring video monitoring device with a new AI facial recognition feature, four new Echo devices revamped with Alexa+ that serve up personalised insights, and new Alexa+ Fire TVs that feature more personalised searches like finding a specific scene in a movie.
New Kindle Scribe
The new versions of the Kindle Scribe feature AI-powered notebook search and are said to be lighter and faster. The new devices feature larger 11-inch, glare-free E Ink screens, which is an upgrade from the 10.2-inch display on last-gen models. They now weigh 400 grams and measure 5.4 mm in thickness, which is lighter and thinner than last year's devices that weighed 433 grams and measured 5.6 mm.
Amazon says that the new versions of Scribes will also let users access documents stored on Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. Kindle Scribe starts at $499.99, and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (with colour screen) starts at $629.99.
Ring: A more powerful doorbell
Amazon's Ring home security devices now feature advanced technology and AI features. The upgraded cameras now offer 2K and 4K resolution, and a new facial recognition tool called “Familiar Faces” that lets users identify known individuals. The Alexa+ integration enables the smart doorbell to manage deliveries and guide delivery personnel. It is also equipped with a new pet-focused feature that helps reunite lost dogs with their owners by using AI to match reported sightings with footage from nearby Ring cameras.
Amazon says that Ring's “Search Party” for dogs will begin rolling out in November, followed by cats and other pets. Meanwhile, Alexa+ Greetings and Familiar Faces will be available in December. The Ring Wired Doorbell Pro costs $249.99, and the Wired Doorbell Plus costs $179.99.
Alexa+ powered Echo devices
Amazon unveiled four new Echo devices at the event, which include the Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11. They support Alexa+ and enable more personalised experiences. In addition to complete tasks like booking reservations and controlling smart home devices, similar to ordinary Alexa-powered Echo devices, the new Alexa+ will enable the new products to recognise users and provide personalised insights, such as an analysis of how they slept last night.
The new Echo loudspeaker devices start at $99.99 for the Echo Dot Max and $219.99 for the Echo Studio. The Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 (both featuring smart displays) cost $179.99 and $219.99, respectively.