Amazon Launches New Generation Of AI-Powered Echo, Kindle, Ring Devices, Featuring Alexa+

Hyderabad: Amazon has announced its next generation of Kindle, Ring, Echo, and other devices—all powered by artificial intelligence and connected to its AI personal assistant Alexa+. The lineup, presented at an event in New York, includes new cameras for its Ring video monitoring device with a new AI facial recognition feature, four new Echo devices revamped with Alexa+ that serve up personalised insights, and new Alexa+ Fire TVs that feature more personalised searches like finding a specific scene in a movie.

New Kindle Scribe

The new versions of the Kindle Scribe feature AI-powered notebook search and are said to be lighter and faster. The new devices feature larger 11-inch, glare-free E Ink screens, which is an upgrade from the 10.2-inch display on last-gen models. They now weigh 400 grams and measure 5.4 mm in thickness, which is lighter and thinner than last year's devices that weighed 433 grams and measured 5.6 mm.

Kindle arrives in a colour e-ink variant as well (Amazon)

Amazon says that the new versions of Scribes will also let users access documents stored on Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. Kindle Scribe starts at $499.99, and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft (with colour screen) starts at $629.99.