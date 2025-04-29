Amazon Launches Its First Internet Satellites Aboard ULA Rocket To Compete Against SpaceX's Starlink

Hyderabad: Amazon has launched the first batch of internet satellites into low-Earth orbit (LEO), marking its entry into the constellation market currently dominated by SpaceX's thousands of Starlink satellites.

The deployment of 27 Project Kuiper satellites was initially scheduled to launch aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket on April 10, 2025, but it was scrubbed due to inclement weather. The Kuiper-1 satellites were finally deployed into space at an altitude of 450 kilometres on April 29, 2025, at 4:31 AM IST (or April 28, 2025, at 7:01 PM EDT) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Kuiper-1 launch marks the beginning of full-scale deployment of the Kuiper constellation for Amazon in low-Earth orbit. The project aims to establish a network of 3,236 satellites to provide internet satellite services, out of which ULA will deliver over 1,600 satellites into the designated orbit.

Commenting on the successful launch, Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs, stated that the launch marked an incredible milestone in Amazon's ambitious initiative to provide fast and reliable broadband service to unserved and underserved communities worldwide. "We have worked diligently with the Project Kuiper team to place this important mission to orbit and are grateful for the opportunity to continue building upon this dynamic partnership," he said.

In late 2023, Amazon's Project Kuiper lifted off two prototype satellites, KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, aboard an Atlas V rocket, showcasing controlled manoeuvres in LEO. In addition to the prototypes in 2023 and another seven launches aboard Atlas V, Project Kuiper will leverage the next-generation Vulcan rocket for 38 high-cadence, rapid-fire launches through the world’s largest commercial launch agreement, ULA said in a press note.

Amazon has arranged more than 80 launches to deploy the initial constellation, via Arianespace, Blue Origin, and SpaceX, alongside ULA, with each launch contributing dozens of satellites to the network. Amazon's satellite internet service is expected to deliver low-latency, high-speed internet worldwide, including remote areas with difficult terrain. It will compete with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite internet connectivity to serve both residential and business customers.