'Alternative To Scuba Diving': Bengaluru Aerospace Company's Underwater Electric Bike Set To Revolutionise Marine Tourism

Bengaluru: In a significant innovation which could revolutionise marine tourism, a Bengaluru-based aerospace company has developed an underwater electric bike designed for tourists who want to explore the ocean floor.

The innovation developed by 'Gopalan Aerospace' was the centre of attraction at the Aero India 2025 in the Karnataka capital.

As part of Aero India, the company showcased its innovation 'Spot Fin Underwater Scooter', at the exhibition. Developed as an alternative to scuba diving, the underwater bike can descend up to 10 meters and move effortlessly beneath the water’s surface.

Painted in a striking yellow, the bike has a seating capacity of three people. Riders will remain submerged only up to their shoulders, while an oxygen supply system ensures a continuous air supply to the head, preventing water entry. The bike’s battery lasts four hours on a 30-minute charge, according to company representatives.