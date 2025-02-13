'Alternative To Scuba Diving': Bengaluru Aerospace Company's Underwater Electric Bike Set To Revolutionise Marine Tourism

Bengaluru: In a significant innovation which could revolutionise marine tourism, a Bengaluru-based aerospace company has developed an underwater electric bike designed for tourists who want to explore the ocean floor.
The innovation developed by 'Gopalan Aerospace' was the centre of attraction at the Aero India 2025 in the Karnataka capital.
As part of Aero India, the company showcased its innovation 'Spot Fin Underwater Scooter', at the exhibition. Developed as an alternative to scuba diving, the underwater bike can descend up to 10 meters and move effortlessly beneath the water’s surface.
Painted in a striking yellow, the bike has a seating capacity of three people. Riders will remain submerged only up to their shoulders, while an oxygen supply system ensures a continuous air supply to the head, preventing water entry. The bike’s battery lasts four hours on a 30-minute charge, according to company representatives.
Designed for both entertainment and tourism promotion, the bike can travel up to 2 kilometers underwater. A transparent simulator screen at the front allows riders to observe marine life, making the experience even more immersive. With underwater sports already popular, the bike aims to bring underwater riding into the adventure tourism space.
The bike is equipped with adjustable oxygen levels and an air evacuation system to handle sudden oxygen depletion. Weighing 160 kg, it is designed to be completely water-sealed, using oxygen cylinders for deep-sea exploration. Additionally, the bike has potential applications in military and defense operations, as well as tourism in oceans, reservoirs, and deep lakes.
According to Varshini, the company’s sales representative, the underwater bike is set to hit the market in April 2025, offering a revolutionary way to explore the aquatic world.
