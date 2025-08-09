ETV Bharat / technology

This Strange Magnet Doesn't Attract Metal, But It Can Twist Light

Hyderabad: Researchers at Tohoku University have studied a strange new kind of magnet, called an altermagnet, using an optical trick they invented. Only recently proposed to be classified as a third class of magnetic materials, altermagnets neither behave like usual magnets—such as ferromagnets or antiferromagnets—nor do they have a net magnetisation. However, they still influence light in unusual ways, exhibiting unique magnetic behaviour.

Satoshi Iguchi, associate professor at Tohoku University's Institute for Materials Research, said that unlike typical magnets that attract each other, altermagnets do not exhibit net magnetisation, yet they can still influence the polarisation of reflected light, making them difficult to study using conventional optical techniques.

This is why Iguichi and his team, made up of researchers from the Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute, Kwansei Gakuin University, and the Institute for Materials Research, subjected the organic crystal to a newly derived general formula for light reflection, clarifying its magnetic properties and origin.

Published in the journal Physical Review Research, the research detailed their newly derived general formula for light reflection based on Maxwell's equations, the core laws of electromagnetism. This allowed them to develop a precise optical measurement method and apply it to the organic crystal κ-(BEDT-TTF)₂Cu[N(CN)₂]Cl.