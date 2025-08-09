This Strange Magnet Doesn't Attract Metal, But It Can Twist Light

Hyderabad: Researchers at Tohoku University have studied a strange new kind of magnet, called an altermagnet, using an optical trick they invented. Only recently proposed to be classified as a third class of magnetic materials, altermagnets neither behave like usual magnets—such as ferromagnets or antiferromagnets—nor do they have a net magnetisation. However, they still influence light in unusual ways, exhibiting unique magnetic behaviour.
Satoshi Iguchi, associate professor at Tohoku University's Institute for Materials Research, said that unlike typical magnets that attract each other, altermagnets do not exhibit net magnetisation, yet they can still influence the polarisation of reflected light, making them difficult to study using conventional optical techniques.
This is why Iguichi and his team, made up of researchers from the Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute, Kwansei Gakuin University, and the Institute for Materials Research, subjected the organic crystal to a newly derived general formula for light reflection, clarifying its magnetic properties and origin.
Published in the journal Physical Review Research, the research detailed their newly derived general formula for light reflection based on Maxwell's equations, the core laws of electromagnetism. This allowed them to develop a precise optical measurement method and apply it to the organic crystal κ-(BEDT-TTF)₂Cu[N(CN)₂]Cl.
They successfully measured the magneto-optical Kerr effect (MOKE) and extracted the off-diagonal optical conductivity spectrum, which provides detailed information about the material's magnetic and electronic properties. The results revealed three key features in the spectrum:
- Edge peaks -> indicating spin band splitting (electrons’ spins get separated in energy)
- Real component -> associated with crystal distortion and piezomagnetic effects (stress-induced magnetism)
- Imaginary component -> linked to rotational currents (circulating electron motion)
According to the paper, Magneto-optical spectra of an organic antiferromagnet as a candidate for an altermagnet, these findings not only confirm the altermagnetic nature of the material but also demonstrate the power of the newly developed optical method.
Iguichi said that the research opens the door to exploring magnetism in a broader class of materials, including organic compounds. It is also said to have laid the groundwork for future development of high-performance magnetic devices based on lightweight, flexible materials.