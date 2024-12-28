ETV Bharat / technology

ALoP Explained: Samsung's New Camera Tech That Could Make Galaxy S25 'Slim'

Hyderabad: Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 Slim smartphone along with its Galaxy S25 flagship series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. A leak has surfaced online revealing information regarding the 'Slim' flagship. The Korean tech giant is expected to use its recently announced ALoP technology in the new device to make the camera bump slimmer without compromising the quality of clicked images. Furthermore, the Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be packed with a periscope telephoto camera.

Sourcing Mertiz Securities, tipster Jukanlosreve claimed that Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will use the ALoP technology. Samsung showcased the technology last month. It claims to help reduce the thickness of the telephoto camera sensor, resolving the issue of large jutted-out camera modules.

ALoP Technology: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ALoP stands for 'All Lenses on Prism'. To understand the ALoP technology better, let's first know how the conventional folded zoom technology works. Smartphone makers have traditionally used a folded telephoto camera design to address the issue of camera bumps, where lenses are placed vertically between a prism and an image sensor. This setup limits how slim the phone can be. Increasing the lens size to capture more light inevitably makes the camera bump bigger.

Samsung Semiconductor's ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) technology offers a solution by horizontally arranging the lenses on top of the prism. This design allows for larger lenses and brighter images without increasing the camera module's thickness. Moreover, this design reduces the overall length of the camera module, resulting in a more compact and efficient camera system.