Alexa Gets AI Upgrade: Amazon's New Alexa+ Voice Assistant Explained In 5 Points

Hyderabad: Amazon has finally revamped Alexa, integrating artificial intelligence into the popular voice assistant to make Alexa+. The new assistant is smarter and more conversational. It can summarise complex topics and help users manage and protect their homes, make reservations, buy anything online, make useful suggestions, and help track, discover, and enjoy new artists.

"With 600 million Alexa devices now out in the world, the latest advancements in generative AI have unlocked new possibilities—enabling us to reimagine the experience in our pursuit of making customers’ lives better and easier every day," Panos Panay, SVP of Devices & Services at Amazon, said in a blog post.

We are presenting all the information about the biggest-ever Alexa upgrade in simple-to-understand points.

Alexa+: Everything you need to know

1) Price: Alexa+ is not free, at least for regular Amazon users. The AI-powered voice assistant will be available to Amazon Prime members without any additional cost. Otherwise, Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month. Notably, Prime currently costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually in the US, making it cheaper than the assistant cost. This could mean only one thing-- Amazon doesn't want you to pay for Alexa+ but wants you to subscribe to Prime.

2) Availability: Alexa+ will start rolling out in the US in the next few weeks during an early access period. It will be rolled out to a wider audience over the coming months. Amazon will prioritise Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 device owners during the early access period. The company has yet to announce a global rollout plan.

3) Platform: In addition to its availability on Echo devices, Alexa+ will be accessible everywhere Alexa is already available. Users will be able to access Alexa+ via a new browser-based experience at Alexa.com as well as in a new mobile app, available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

4) Capabilities: With the power of artificial intelligence at its disposal, Alexa+ understands users better even if they speak in half-formed thoughts, using colloquial expressions, or exploring complex ideas. It can carry on a conversation from one connected to the other without losing context. Users can ask Alexa+ to remember certain things to make it more personalised. The voice assistant can control the smart home, play music, order groceries, remind about ticket sales, and use the Ring to alert when someone approaches the house.

5) Agentic Powers: Amazon says that it infused cutting-edge LLMs with Alexa's vast knowledge base to create Alexa+, a smarter AI assistant that "never stops learning". The assistant also features agentic capabilities, which enable Alexa to navigate the internet in a self-directed way to complete tasks on users' behalf, behind the scenes. For instance, if a user wants to get their air conditioner fixed, Alexa+ will be able to navigate the web, use Thumbtack to discover the relevant service provider, authenticate, arrange the repair, and come back to tell the user about the task being done.