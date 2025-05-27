Alcatel V3 Series With NXTPAPER Display, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: French mobile phone brand Alcatel has re-entered the Indian market with the launch of the Alcatel V3 5G series. The new lineup includes the V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Ultra 5G smartphones. Notably, the latter two models come equipped with TCL's NXTPAPER display technology, which claims to reduce eye strain compared to standard LCD screens. All three models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Alcatel V3 5G Series: Price, availability, colours

The Alcatel V3 Classic 5G comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 17,999. On the other hand, the Alcatel V3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The top-spec Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 21,999. All these smartphones will be made available for purchase in India via Flipkart on June 2, 2025.

The Alcatel V3 5G comes in Cosmic Grey and Halo White, the V3 Pro 5G is available in Matcha Green and Metallic Grey shades, and the top-spec V3 Ultra features Champagne Gold, Hyper Blue, and Ocean Grey colourways.

Alcatel V3 Series: Specifications

The Alcatel V3 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a micro SD card. The smartphone boasts a single 50MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. It packs a 5200mAh battery with 18W of fast wired charging support. The Alcatel V3 Classic 5G has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs Android 15 out of the box.

The Alcatel V3 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ NXTPAPER display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 650 nits. It comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB, which can be further increased up to 2TB via a micro SD card. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera and a 5MP ultra-wide camera. At the front, it comes with an 8MP selfie camera. Just like the V3 5G, the Pro version also includes a 5200mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and an IP54 certification.

The top-spec Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ NXTPAPER display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It features up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 32MP front-facing camera. The device is equipped with a 5010mAh battery, which supports 33W of fast wired charging.