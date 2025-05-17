Alcatel V3 Series To Launch In India On May 27: Could Feature TCL's NXTPAPER Display

Hyderabad: French mobile brand Alcatel, operated by TCL, has officially announced the India launch date for the Alcatel V3 smartphone series. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the brand confirmed to launch the lineup on May 27, at 12 PM (noon). It has been confirmed to be a Flipkart-exclusive series, meaning it will be available to buy via the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform post launch.

While Alcatel has only confirmed the existence of the V3 Ultra model, the series is expected to feature two more devices—Alcatel V3 Pro and Alcatel V3 Classic.

The Alcatel V3 Ultra model is teased to feature a three camera sensors on the back, set in a circular module. The phone has been showcased to feature a flat display with a central-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. Alcatel's India website claims that the device will feature a "NXT-Gen" screen, which is exected to featureTCL's NXTPAPER technology.

As per the website, the screen is said to come with dedicated modes for tasks like reading, watching content, scrolling social media, and creative works that include a stylus for sketching, writing, and highlighting.

NxtCell India has teamed up with Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, for the local production of Alcatel-branded smartphones in India, and facilitating the French brand's return to India after a seven-year hiatus. HTech CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed working with the NxtCell team to drive the launch of Alcatel smartphones in India.

Following his exit from Realme, Sheth had joined HTech in 2023 to bring Honor smartphones back to the Indian market. At the time, he said that he would remain a strategic advisor to Realme India for its "development strategy, global product observations, market insights, and operating suggestions". While Sheth has now announced his association with NxtCell India for the launch of Alcatel smartphone, he seems to be holding his position at HTech.

The Alcatel V3 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,010mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is expected to debut in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment in the country.