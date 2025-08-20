Akshay Urja Diwas 2025: India’s Renewable Energy Journey From Coal To Clean

Hyderabad: Akshay Urja Diwas or National Renewable Energy Day is an annual event celebrated on August 20. It was established by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in 2004. This day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and most significantly raise awareness about the importance of renewable energy in our nation.

Renewable energy is generated from natural sources such as solar, wind, and water, which are replenished over time. This form of energy is clean and sustainable. The main aim of Akshay Urja Diwas is to promote the usage of renewable sources of energy and reduce the reliance on non-renewable sources of energy such as coal, natural gas, petroleum, and others.

The Akshay Urja Diwas was first observed in Delhi and has been spread nationwide.

Renewable vs non-renewable energy sources

Renewable energy sources are churned out from natural processes that can quickly replenish or get refilled over time after they have been used. Meanwhile, the non-renewable energy sources are finite and cannot be refilled within a human’s lifespan; they take millions of years to be replenished.

Renewable energy sources are sustainable and generally produce little to no greenhouse gas emissions. On the other hand, the non-renewable energy sources release a lot of greenhouse gases, leading to air pollution, climate change, and global warming.

The types of renewable energy sources are solar energy, wind energy, hydropower energy, geothermal energy, bioenergy (biomass energy), and tidal and wave energy. Meanwhile, the types of non-renewable energy sources include coal, oil (petroleum), and nuclear energy.

Energy Type Renewable Energy Non-Renewable Energy Definition Comes from natural processes that replenish quickly Comes from finite resources that take millions of years to form Sustainability Highly sustainable and eco-friendly Unsustainable over the long term Greenhouse Emissions Low to none High emissions; contributes to pollution and climate change Environmental Impact Minimal Significant; leads to global warming and ecological damage Examples Solar energy Coal Wind energy Oil (Petroleum) Hydropower Natural Gas Geothermal Nuclear (Uranium) Bioenergy Tidal & wave Replenishment Time Replenishes within days to years Takes millions of years to regenerate

Akshay Urja Diwas: Importance

Akshay Urja Diwas has been set up to promote the usage of renewable energy sources and showcase the advantages of using these technologies. This day also encourages people to shift from using fossil fuels such as coal, gas, petroleum, etc, and move towards sustainable energy sources.

On this day, schools, colleges, and universities in India organise various activities, such as quizzes, drawing contests, debates, cultural events, and slogan-writing competitions. Rallies are also conducted with decorated posters and banners that spread the message for a better future.

The Akshay Urja Diwas also honours the achievements and progress in the field of renewable energy. The hard work of individuals, groups, and communities is also recognised for helping grow renewable energy projects.

India’s growth in renewable energy sources

On the 79th Independence Day, in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "When the world today worries about global warming, India has decided that by 2030, we will increase the contribution of clean energy (to cumulative installed power capacity) to 50 per cent in the country.

According to IRENA RE Statistics 2025, India is globally ranked 4th in Renewable Energy Installed Capacity and Wind Power. Meanwhile, it stands at the 3rd position globally in Solar Power capacity.

In terms of Installed Renewable Energy capacity, India has grown from 76.37 GW (Gigawatt) in March 2014 to 226.79 GW in June 2025, indicating an increase of nearly 3 times.

Renewable energy generation rose from 190.96 BU (Billion Units, where 1 unit is 1 Kilowatt-Hour or 1kWh) in 2014-15 to 370.65 BU in 2024-25 (April 2024 to February 2025), with its share in overall power generation increasing from 17.20 per cent to around 22.20 per cent.

Solar capacity has increased more than 39 times, from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 110.9 GW in 2025, including a record 23.83 GW added in 2024–25 alone.

India has emerged as a global leader in wind energy, particularly in onshore wind power. With an evolving manufacturing ecosystem, supportive policies, and new strides in offshore development, the country is making significant progress in both capacity addition and infrastructure. India currently ranks 4th in the world for installed wind power capacity.

India’s Wind Energy Achievements (2014–2025):

Installed capacity increased from ~21 GW in 2014 to 51.3 GW by June 2025, more than doubling in a decade.

4.15 GW added in FY 2024–25 alone.

As per the National Institute of Wind Energy, the estimated wind potential of the country is 1164 GW at 150 metres above ground level.

Hydro capacity increased from 35.8 GW to 48 GW from FY 2014 to FY 2025, with targets to achieve 55 GW by FY 2030, supported by Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges waivers and equity assistance for North East projects.

At the First Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Oct 2018, PM Modi had called for One Sun – One World – One Grid (OSOWOG). This is a global initiative to create a transnational solar power grid based on the idea that “The Sun Never Sets.” The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is leading its implementation. Phase I of the study has been completed and approved, and further work is in progress.

In 2021, a task force was also set up to explore grid interconnections with regions including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.