AI's Local Revolution: Exploring Future Prospects, Challenges and Emerging Job Opportunities

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO of the Nasscom Cyber Security Centre, discussed with ETV Bharat how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising multiple industries and driving a surge in AI-related job opportunities. At the Global AI Summit hosted by the Telangana government, Dr Birudavolu stressed the importance of developing AI tools in local languages and shared insights on the evolving landscape of AI in the job market.

Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO of Nasscom Cyber Security Centre, highlighted the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on various sectors and the increasing demand for AI-related jobs.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO of Nasscom Cyber Security Centre, highlighted the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on various sectors and the increasing demand for AI-related jobs. Speaking with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit organised by the Telangana government, Dr Birudavolu emphasised the necessity for AI tools in local languages and outlined the future of AI in the job market.

Expanding Horizons with AI

Dr Birudavolu addressed common misconceptions about AI leading to job losses, asserting instead that AI will create new job opportunities across multiple fields. He compared the evolution of services, noting how digital innovations, like app-based taxi services, have revolutionised convenience. Similarly, AI is set to introduce new services and job categories, requiring substantial human resources for development and implementation.

Embracing New Skills

To keep pace with technological advancements, Dr Birudavolu stressed the importance of integrating new technologies into educational curriculum. He called for an increase in technology-focused skill courses and certifications, including those offered by Nasscom’s Future Skills Prime and Cyber Security courses from the Data Security Council of India. Such initiatives are crucial for preparing experts adept in AI and Cyber Security.

Regulating AI for Ethical Use

While AI offers significant benefits, Dr Birudavolu warned of its potential misuse, including the creation of new types of malware and deepfakes. He advocated for stricter laws to manage these risks, pointing out that 137 countries have already enacted personal data protection legislation. He emphasised the need for robust privacy tools and safeguards, similar to the 'security by design' and 'privacy by design' principles used in robotics.

Ensuring Responsible AI Development

The CEO also highlighted the importance of protecting technology from unethical applications. Regular auditing and error-correction mechanisms should be established to maintain transparency and accountability. By implementing these practices, the industry can address potential issues and enhance the overall effectiveness of AI technologies.

Dr Birudavolu’s insights underscore the dual nature of AI as both a revolutionary force and a challenge that requires careful management. As AI continues to evolve, the need for local language tools and ethical safeguards will be pivotal in shaping its impact on society and the job market.

