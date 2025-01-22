ETV Bharat / technology

Airtel's Voice And SMS-Only Plans Are Live, But It Isn't Something To Rejoice: Here's Why

Hyderabad: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) mandated telecom companies to offer recharge plans exclusively for voice calls and messages without any compulsion to buy internet data. Indian telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has revised two of its existing prepaid plan offerings to comply with the new guidelines.

Notably, the operator simply removed data benefits to make them voice and SMS-only packs. Since these prepaid plans now offer fewer benefits and cost the same as before, this move could be interpreted as a kind of tariff hike. Let's get into the details.

Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid plan

Airtel has revised its Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS for a validity period of 84 days. The plan does not come with any data benefit, fulfilling TRAI's requirement of companies serving voice and SMS-only packs for people who do not need data benefits. Earlier, this pack used to offer 6GB of data.

Apart from unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS for 84 days, the Rs 509 plan comes with additional Airtel rewards, including free content streaming on the Airtel Xstream app, Apollo 24/7 circle membership, and free access to Hello Tunes.