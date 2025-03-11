Airtel Partners with Elon Musk's SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Services to India

Hyderabad: Telecom operator Airtel on Tuesday announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India. Airtel notes that the agreement is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisation to sell Starlink in India.
The first agreement to be signed in India enables Airtel and SpaceX to further explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel’s offerings, and how Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses, Airtel said in a press note.
Airtel and SpaceX would look into offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores. They would also consider providing Starlink services to business customers through Airtel. Additionally, they would explore ways to connect communities, schools, and health centres in remote parts of India. They would further examine how Starlink could help expand and improve the Airtel network, and how SpaceX might benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India.
By including Starlink in their offerings, along with their existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb, Airtel aims to enhance their capability to offer nationwide connectivity and connect areas that are currently underserved or have no coverage, the telecom company said.
With the Starlink enterprise suite, Airtel would be able to provide enterprises, businesses, and communities with comprehensive and seamless connectivity packages, it added.
Gopal Vittal, the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd, said that collaborating with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and shows their commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity.
"This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work," Vittal added.
Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, said that they are excited to work with Airtel and see the positive impact Starlink can have on the people of India.
"We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organisations do when they are connected via Starlink,” Shotwell said. “The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India’s telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business.”