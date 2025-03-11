ETV Bharat / technology

Airtel Partners with Elon Musk's SpaceX to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Services to India

Hyderabad: Telecom operator Airtel on Tuesday announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India. Airtel notes that the agreement is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisation to sell Starlink in India.

The first agreement to be signed in India enables Airtel and SpaceX to further explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel’s offerings, and how Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses, Airtel said in a press note.

Airtel and SpaceX would look into offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores. They would also consider providing Starlink services to business customers through Airtel. Additionally, they would explore ways to connect communities, schools, and health centres in remote parts of India. They would further examine how Starlink could help expand and improve the Airtel network, and how SpaceX might benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India.

By including Starlink in their offerings, along with their existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb, Airtel aims to enhance their capability to offer nationwide connectivity and connect areas that are currently underserved or have no coverage, the telecom company said.

With the Starlink enterprise suite, Airtel would be able to provide enterprises, businesses, and communities with comprehensive and seamless connectivity packages, it added.