Airtel Service Down: Telecom Operator Says It Is Working To Fix The Issue

Hyderabad: Airtel users are reportedly facing a service outage across several parts of India. Thousands of Airtel subscribers have reported facing problems with making phone calls and accessing mobile internet.
According to the outage tracker platform Downdetector, users started reporting service disruptions at around 3:30 PM. The majority of users have been complaining about both voice and data service outages, making up around 74 per cent of complaints. Meanwhile, another 15 per cent complained about not receiving a signal on their phone, and 11 per cent reported an inability to access the internet via mobile data.
Airtel acknowledged the problem and said in a statement, “We are currently experiencing a network outage. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
While the telecom operator assured users that efforts are underway to bring services back to normal, it did not give an estimated time for restoration.
Frustrated users flooded social media with complaints about service disruptions. Many reported being unable to make or receive calls, while others highlighted problems with SMS functionality. Some users also alleged unexpected data deductions on 4G networks despite being subscribed to 5G plans. Airtel Cares has been paying heed to the user complaints on X (formerly Twitter), assuring them of a resolution soon.
According to PTI, the outage is primarily located in the Delhi-NCR region. The telecom operator has over 1.9 crore mobile subscribers in the Delhi circle.
An Airtel Spokesperson told the news agency, "Our customers from Delhi-NCR are experiencing some voice calling issues for the past hour or so. A significant part of the issue has already been resolved, and our engineers are at work to resolve this fully. We deeply regret any inconvenience."
(This is a developing story)