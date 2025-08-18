ETV Bharat / technology

Airtel Service Down: Telecom Operator Says It Is Working To Fix The Issue

Hyderabad: Airtel users are reportedly facing a service outage across several parts of India. Thousands of Airtel subscribers have reported facing problems with making phone calls and accessing mobile internet.

According to the outage tracker platform Downdetector, users started reporting service disruptions at around 3:30 PM. The majority of users have been complaining about both voice and data service outages, making up around 74 per cent of complaints. Meanwhile, another 15 per cent complained about not receiving a signal on their phone, and 11 per cent reported an inability to access the internet via mobile data.

Airtel acknowledged the problem and said in a statement, “We are currently experiencing a network outage. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

While the telecom operator assured users that efforts are underway to bring services back to normal, it did not give an estimated time for restoration.