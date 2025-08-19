Airtel Prepaid Users Can Now Claim Free Apple Music Subscription For Six Months: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel is offering a free subscription to the Apple Music service to all its prepaid users in India. Earlier, this offer was limited to Airtel’s postpaid and broadband customers, but now the company has extended it to prepaid plans.

With this promotion, Airtel prepaid users can enjoy Apple Music for six months without having to pay any cost for the subscription. Once the six-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate of Rs 119 per month. Users can cancel the autopay option for the subscription at any point.

This offer is useful for those users who generally opt for free or ad-supported music apps, providing them a chance to try a premium service without any upfront charges.

Who is eligible for this offer?

The company has not revealed the exact prerequisites for eligibility for the free Apple Music subscription offer. However, some reports suggest that the benefit is not constrained to specific recharge packs. Even those customers who do not have an unlimited 5G data plan might be able to claim this offer. A few customers have already spotted the free subscription banner in the Airtel Thanks app. The banner reads ‘Get Apple Music at no extra cost’.

Airtel's partnership with Airtel is aimed at making the telecom operator's prepaid plans more attractive. The free trial for six months will provide a chance for music lovers to enjoy Apple Music with ad-free songs, ready-made playlists, and offline listening. Once the trial period ends, users can decide whether to keep the paid plan or not. It also helps Apple to gain more Apple Music subscribers in India.

Apart from Apple Music, Airtel has previously bundled premium services with its recharge plans to add extra value for its customers. The company already offers prepaid recharge packs which include Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xtream Play Premium, along with unlimited 5G data.

The telecom operator recently partnered with Perplexity AI, which offers premium AI features to all Airtel users for 12 months for free. Users can access the offer via the Airtel Thanks app.