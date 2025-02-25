ETV Bharat / technology

Airtel Partners With Apple To Offer Complimentary Apple TV+ And Music Subscriptions For Select Users

Airtel Wi-Fi and Postpaid users of plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple Tv+ and Apple Music. ( Image Credit: Airtel/Apple )

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel and Apple, have announced a strategic partnership to offer complimentary subscriptions of Apple TV+ and Apple Music to select Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi customers. Airtel WiFi users on plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple TV+ and stream on multiple devices.

Meanwhile, Airtel postpaid customers on plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple TV+ and enjoy an Apple Music subscription for six months. This offer is available in four different Wi-Fi and postpaid plans, allowing users to enjoy premium content at no additional cost. Notably, an Apple Music subscription is available for purchase for Rs 119 per month. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ costs Rs 99 per month.

In a press release, Siddhart Sharma, CMO and CEO, of Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel mentioned that the collaboration with Apple helps telecom users to access premium content offers to its Wi-Fi and postpaid customers.