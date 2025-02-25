ETV Bharat / technology

Airtel Partners With Apple To Offer Complimentary Apple TV+ And Music Subscriptions For Select Users

Bharti Airtel and Apple have partnered to offer complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music to select Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi users.

Airtel Partners With Apple To Offer Complimentary Apple TV+ And Music Subscriptions For Select Users
Airtel Wi-Fi and Postpaid users of plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple Tv+ and Apple Music. (Image Credit: Airtel/Apple)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel and Apple, have announced a strategic partnership to offer complimentary subscriptions of Apple TV+ and Apple Music to select Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi customers. Airtel WiFi users on plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple TV+ and stream on multiple devices.

Meanwhile, Airtel postpaid customers on plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple TV+ and enjoy an Apple Music subscription for six months. This offer is available in four different Wi-Fi and postpaid plans, allowing users to enjoy premium content at no additional cost. Notably, an Apple Music subscription is available for purchase for Rs 119 per month. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ costs Rs 99 per month.

In a press release, Siddhart Sharma, CMO and CEO, of Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel mentioned that the collaboration with Apple helps telecom users to access premium content offers to its Wi-Fi and postpaid customers.

Airtel Rs 999 Wi-Fi and Postpaid Plans

The Airtel Rs 999 Wi-Fi plan comes with unlimited data with 200 Mbps download speeds. Notably, this is the most affordable plan that offers complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions. Apart from this, the Wi-Fi plan offers 23 OTT platforms including JioHotstar, Amazon Prime, and Zee5.

Similarly, the Rs 999 postpaid plan offers 150GB of data and an option to add two additional SIM cards. Moreover, the plan offers benefits such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 20+ OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and more. Here's the full list of Wi-Fi and postpaid plans that come with Apple TV+ and Apple Music benefits.

Airtel Wi-Fi Plans
PlanSpeedLinear TV BenefitsOTT Benefits
Rs. 999Up to 200 Mbps Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
Rs. 1099Up to 200 Mbps350+ TV channels (HD included)Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
Rs. 1599Up to 300 Mbps350+ TV channels (HD included)Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
Rs. 3999Up to 1 Gbps350+ TV channels (HD included)Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
Airtel Postpaid Plans
PlanData BenefitAdd-on SIMsOTT Benefits
Rs. 999150 GB2Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more
Rs. 1199190 GB3Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more
Rs. 1399240 GB3Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Basic Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more
Rs. 1749320 GB4Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Standard Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel and Apple, have announced a strategic partnership to offer complimentary subscriptions of Apple TV+ and Apple Music to select Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi customers. Airtel WiFi users on plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple TV+ and stream on multiple devices.

Meanwhile, Airtel postpaid customers on plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple TV+ and enjoy an Apple Music subscription for six months. This offer is available in four different Wi-Fi and postpaid plans, allowing users to enjoy premium content at no additional cost. Notably, an Apple Music subscription is available for purchase for Rs 119 per month. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ costs Rs 99 per month.

In a press release, Siddhart Sharma, CMO and CEO, of Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel mentioned that the collaboration with Apple helps telecom users to access premium content offers to its Wi-Fi and postpaid customers.

Airtel Rs 999 Wi-Fi and Postpaid Plans

The Airtel Rs 999 Wi-Fi plan comes with unlimited data with 200 Mbps download speeds. Notably, this is the most affordable plan that offers complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions. Apart from this, the Wi-Fi plan offers 23 OTT platforms including JioHotstar, Amazon Prime, and Zee5.

Similarly, the Rs 999 postpaid plan offers 150GB of data and an option to add two additional SIM cards. Moreover, the plan offers benefits such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 20+ OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and more. Here's the full list of Wi-Fi and postpaid plans that come with Apple TV+ and Apple Music benefits.

Airtel Wi-Fi Plans
PlanSpeedLinear TV BenefitsOTT Benefits
Rs. 999Up to 200 Mbps Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
Rs. 1099Up to 200 Mbps350+ TV channels (HD included)Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
Rs. 1599Up to 300 Mbps350+ TV channels (HD included)Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
Rs. 3999Up to 1 Gbps350+ TV channels (HD included)Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
Airtel Postpaid Plans
PlanData BenefitAdd-on SIMsOTT Benefits
Rs. 999150 GB2Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more
Rs. 1199190 GB3Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more
Rs. 1399240 GB3Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Basic Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more
Rs. 1749320 GB4Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Standard Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIRTEL WIFI PLANSAIRTEL POSTPAID PLANSAPPLE TV PLUSAPPLE MUSICAIRTEL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.