Airtel Partners With Apple To Offer Complimentary Apple TV+ And Music Subscriptions For Select Users

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel and Apple, have announced a strategic partnership to offer complimentary subscriptions of Apple TV+ and Apple Music to select Airtel postpaid and Wi-Fi customers. Airtel WiFi users on plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple TV+ and stream on multiple devices.
Meanwhile, Airtel postpaid customers on plans starting from Rs 999 can access Apple TV+ and enjoy an Apple Music subscription for six months. This offer is available in four different Wi-Fi and postpaid plans, allowing users to enjoy premium content at no additional cost. Notably, an Apple Music subscription is available for purchase for Rs 119 per month. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ costs Rs 99 per month.
In a press release, Siddhart Sharma, CMO and CEO, of Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel mentioned that the collaboration with Apple helps telecom users to access premium content offers to its Wi-Fi and postpaid customers.
Airtel Rs 999 Wi-Fi and Postpaid Plans
The Airtel Rs 999 Wi-Fi plan comes with unlimited data with 200 Mbps download speeds. Notably, this is the most affordable plan that offers complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions. Apart from this, the Wi-Fi plan offers 23 OTT platforms including JioHotstar, Amazon Prime, and Zee5.
Similarly, the Rs 999 postpaid plan offers 150GB of data and an option to add two additional SIM cards. Moreover, the plan offers benefits such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and 20+ OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and more. Here's the full list of Wi-Fi and postpaid plans that come with Apple TV+ and Apple Music benefits.
|Airtel Wi-Fi Plans
|Plan
|Speed
|Linear TV Benefits
|OTT Benefits
|Rs. 999
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
|Rs. 1099
|Up to 200 Mbps
|350+ TV channels (HD included)
|Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
|Rs. 1599
|Up to 300 Mbps
|350+ TV channels (HD included)
|Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
|Rs. 3999
|Up to 1 Gbps
|350+ TV channels (HD included)
|Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs & much more
|Airtel Postpaid Plans
|Plan
|Data Benefit
|Add-on SIMs
|OTT Benefits
|Rs. 999
|150 GB
|2
|Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more
|Rs. 1199
|190 GB
|3
|Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more
|Rs. 1399
|240 GB
|3
|Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Basic Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more
|Rs. 1749
|320 GB
|4
|Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Standard Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) & much more