Airtel Offers Free Perplexity Pro Subscription Worth Rs 17,000 To All Its Users In India: How to Access

The Preplexity Pro plan can be accessed via the Airtel Thanks app. ( Image Credit: Airtel India via X )

Hyderabad: Following Google's announcement of free Gemini AI Pro for students in India, Bharti Airtel and Perplexity have come together to extend free access to Perplexity's premium subscription to Airtel users in the country.

Airtel customers in India can now get free 12-month access to the Perplexity Pro subscription, worth Rs 17,000, via the Airtel Thanks app without paying any additional amount.

The free subscription is available for all 360 million Airtel customers, including prepaid and postpaid mobile users as well as broadband customers. Notably, this is Perplexity’s first collaboration with an Indian telecom operator.

What does the subscription offer?

The complimentary offer from Airtel and Perplexity provides an enhanced AI search functionality, suitable for anyone who wants to make the most using AI. It is ideal for professionals and heavy users who want better search results in a crisp and informative manner.