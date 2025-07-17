Airtel Offers Free Perplexity Pro Subscription Worth Rs 17,000 To All Its Users In India: How to Access

Hyderabad: Following Google's announcement of free Gemini AI Pro for students in India, Bharti Airtel and Perplexity have come together to extend free access to Perplexity's premium subscription to Airtel users in the country.
Airtel customers in India can now get free 12-month access to the Perplexity Pro subscription, worth Rs 17,000, via the Airtel Thanks app without paying any additional amount.
The free subscription is available for all 360 million Airtel customers, including prepaid and postpaid mobile users as well as broadband customers. Notably, this is Perplexity’s first collaboration with an Indian telecom operator.
What does the subscription offer?
The complimentary offer from Airtel and Perplexity provides an enhanced AI search functionality, suitable for anyone who wants to make the most using AI. It is ideal for professionals and heavy users who want better search results in a crisp and informative manner.
You x Us x @perplexity_ai - collab of the year! pic.twitter.com/nA3nH0ycQE— airtel India (@airtelindia) July 17, 2025
The Perplexity Pro plan offers access to Perplexity's Pro models and Pro Search as well as Reasoning features, which include:
- Sonar (in-house model)
- GPT-4.1
- Claude 4.0 Sonnet
- Gemini 2.5 Pro
- R1 (Perplexity's fine-tuned, uncensored model)
- o3 (or o3-Pro for Max users)
- Claude 4.0 Sonnet Thinking (Claude 4.0 Opus Thinking for Max users)
- Grok4
What’s Perplexity?
The Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine which offers real-time, accurate, and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language. It eases the task of users by compiling the search results from various web pages into an easy-to-read answer.
With this move, Perplexity and Airtel allow more Indians to get access to AI tools and help them find information in a smarter and easier way. Since this collaborative announcement comes on the heels of Google announcing free access to the Gemini AI Pro plan for students in India, it appears that Perplexity does not want to lose its edge in the AI race in India.
Aravind Srinivas, Cofounder, CEO of Perplexity, said, “This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done.”
Meanwhile, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bharti Airtel, mentioned that the company is thrilled about this collaboration, as it will bring access to “cutting-edge AI capabilities” exclusively for their users, at their fingertips for free. It will allow the Indian audience to access “the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease.”