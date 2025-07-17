ETV Bharat / technology

Airtel Offers Free Perplexity Pro Subscription Worth Rs 17,000 To All Its Users In India: How to Access

Airtel now offers all Indian customers free 12-month access to Perplexity Pro AI subscription via the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel Users Will Now Have Access To Perplexity Pro Plan Worth Rs 17,000 For Free: Know How To Access It
The Preplexity Pro plan can be accessed via the Airtel Thanks app. (Image Credit: Airtel India via X)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Following Google's announcement of free Gemini AI Pro for students in India, Bharti Airtel and Perplexity have come together to extend free access to Perplexity's premium subscription to Airtel users in the country.

Airtel customers in India can now get free 12-month access to the Perplexity Pro subscription, worth Rs 17,000, via the Airtel Thanks app without paying any additional amount.

The free subscription is available for all 360 million Airtel customers, including prepaid and postpaid mobile users as well as broadband customers. Notably, this is Perplexity’s first collaboration with an Indian telecom operator.

What does the subscription offer?

The complimentary offer from Airtel and Perplexity provides an enhanced AI search functionality, suitable for anyone who wants to make the most using AI. It is ideal for professionals and heavy users who want better search results in a crisp and informative manner.

The Perplexity Pro plan offers access to Perplexity's Pro models and Pro Search as well as Reasoning features, which include:

  • Sonar (in-house model)
  • GPT-4.1
  • Claude 4.0 Sonnet
  • Gemini 2.5 Pro
  • R1 (Perplexity's fine-tuned, uncensored model)
  • o3 (or o3-Pro for Max users)
  • Claude 4.0 Sonnet Thinking (Claude 4.0 Opus Thinking for Max users)
  • Grok4

What’s Perplexity?

The Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine which offers real-time, accurate, and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language. It eases the task of users by compiling the search results from various web pages into an easy-to-read answer.

With this move, Perplexity and Airtel allow more Indians to get access to AI tools and help them find information in a smarter and easier way. Since this collaborative announcement comes on the heels of Google announcing free access to the Gemini AI Pro plan for students in India, it appears that Perplexity does not want to lose its edge in the AI race in India.

Aravind Srinivas, Cofounder, CEO of Perplexity, said, “This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done.”

Meanwhile, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bharti Airtel, mentioned that the company is thrilled about this collaboration, as it will bring access to “cutting-edge AI capabilities” exclusively for their users, at their fingertips for free. It will allow the Indian audience to access “the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease.”

Also Read: AI Teaches Robots To Adapt Gait And Walk Like Animals, Navigate Dangerous Terrains

Hyderabad: Following Google's announcement of free Gemini AI Pro for students in India, Bharti Airtel and Perplexity have come together to extend free access to Perplexity's premium subscription to Airtel users in the country.

Airtel customers in India can now get free 12-month access to the Perplexity Pro subscription, worth Rs 17,000, via the Airtel Thanks app without paying any additional amount.

The free subscription is available for all 360 million Airtel customers, including prepaid and postpaid mobile users as well as broadband customers. Notably, this is Perplexity’s first collaboration with an Indian telecom operator.

What does the subscription offer?

The complimentary offer from Airtel and Perplexity provides an enhanced AI search functionality, suitable for anyone who wants to make the most using AI. It is ideal for professionals and heavy users who want better search results in a crisp and informative manner.

The Perplexity Pro plan offers access to Perplexity's Pro models and Pro Search as well as Reasoning features, which include:

  • Sonar (in-house model)
  • GPT-4.1
  • Claude 4.0 Sonnet
  • Gemini 2.5 Pro
  • R1 (Perplexity's fine-tuned, uncensored model)
  • o3 (or o3-Pro for Max users)
  • Claude 4.0 Sonnet Thinking (Claude 4.0 Opus Thinking for Max users)
  • Grok4

What’s Perplexity?

The Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine which offers real-time, accurate, and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language. It eases the task of users by compiling the search results from various web pages into an easy-to-read answer.

With this move, Perplexity and Airtel allow more Indians to get access to AI tools and help them find information in a smarter and easier way. Since this collaborative announcement comes on the heels of Google announcing free access to the Gemini AI Pro plan for students in India, it appears that Perplexity does not want to lose its edge in the AI race in India.

Aravind Srinivas, Cofounder, CEO of Perplexity, said, “This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done.”

Meanwhile, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bharti Airtel, mentioned that the company is thrilled about this collaboration, as it will bring access to “cutting-edge AI capabilities” exclusively for their users, at their fingertips for free. It will allow the Indian audience to access “the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease.”

Also Read: AI Teaches Robots To Adapt Gait And Walk Like Animals, Navigate Dangerous Terrains

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PERPLEXITY PRO PLANAIRTEL PERPLEXITY PRO FREE PLANPERPLEXITYAIRTELPERPLEXITY PRO PLAN FOR FREE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.