Say Hello to Cheaper Calls: Jio and Airtel Drop Prices For New Voice And SMS-Only Plans

Hyderabad: The prepaid plans offered by the big telecom players have been updated days after their announcement. Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have updated their new voice and SMS-only plans with revised pricing. These changes appear to have been implemented following consumer demand for affordable recharge plans and a compliance review by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The Need for Voice and SMS-Only Plans

Previously, Indian telecom providers bonded data services into their recharge plans, forcing customers to pay for data to avail themselves of voice calls and SMS. This was particularly problematic for elderly users and rural populations, who did not always require data benefits. TRAI took note of the problem and issued guidelines for telecom operators to offer voice and SMS-only recharge options. As a result, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) launched new prepaid plans for their users.

Jio's Voice and SMS-Only Plans

Rs 1,748 Recharge Plan: Reliance Jio has revised its recharge plan from Rs 1,958 to Rs 1,748. This new plan offers 336 days' validity, unlimited voice calls, and 3,600 SMS. Notably, the plan previously came with 365 days of validity. The pack also offers access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema(premium). The effective cost of the new plan comes down to Rs 5.2 per day.

Rs 448 Recharge Plan: The recharge plan of Rs 458 has now been reduced to Rs 448. The new revised plan offers a validity of 84 days, unlimited voice calls, and 1,000 SMS. Additional benefits include access to JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud. The effective cost of the pack comes down to Rs 5.3 per day.