Airtel And Google Partner To Offer Free Google One Subscription To Postpaid And WiFi Users

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel and Google have collaborated and announced a complimentary offer which will provide the Google One cloud storage subscription service to Airtel customers to help users address the mounting problem of limited device storage. All Airtel postpaid and WiFi customers are eligible for this offer and will get 100GB of Google One cloud storage for six months for free. Additionally, they will be able to share this cloud storage with up to five additional people.

Karen Tao, Vice President of Platforms & Devices Partnerships, APAC, Google, mentioned that this introductory Google One offer will enable users to “safely back up photos, videos, and important files on their phones with more storage across Google Photos, Drive, Gmail, and more.”

Airtel's Google One storage offer

In a press release, Airtel mentioned that this offer aims to address the issue of mounting data storage limitations faced by mobile users. This partnership will allow Airtel customers to have ample amount of space to store their memorable photos, videos, documents, and other digital content easily without the hassle of frequently deleting files or shifting towards an external storage device.

Although the complimentary offer is applicable for both iOS and Android users, it will be more significant to Android mobile users as WhatsApp chats are backed up to Google Account storage.

Features of this offer and how to claim it

Eligible customers will get the following features in this introductory offer:

100GB of cloud storage to access Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Enables proper backup of photos, files, and WhatsApp chats in case of damage or when switching to a new phone.

Availability of family sharing with up to five additional people for free for six months.

To avail this offer, eligible Airtel customers need to log into their Airtel Thanks app. The offer will be automatically applied once you log in. Once the free period expires, the Google One subscription will be available at a nominal monthly fee of Rs 125. Customers can opt out to discontinue the subscription once the free period expires.

On this occasion, Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO of Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel, said that smartphones have now become the main device for storing personal and professional data. This collaboration with Google will enable postpaid and WiFi Airtel customers to solve limited storage issues in an effective, user-friendly manner.