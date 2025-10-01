ETV Bharat / technology

Electric Air Taxi To Launch In 2027: Travel From Kilambakkam To Koyambedu In Just 10 Minutes

The electric Air Taxi made by ePlane Company ( ETV Bharat )

Published : October 1, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST

Chennai:

By Ravichandran Chennai: India’s first electric air taxi service is expected to take off by mid-2027, according to Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, founder of The ePlane Company and faculty member at IIT Madras’ Department of Aeronautical Engineering. With road traffic becoming increasingly congested, short-distance electric aircraft are being developed as an alternative for rapid urban transport. The ePlane Company, founded by Prof. Chakravarthy along with his student Pranjal Mehta, is building compact electric aircraft designed for passenger use as well as medical emergencies. First Prototype: Air Ambulance The team is initially focusing on an air ambulance, capable of carrying a pilot, patient, and trained nurse. Parallelly, the air taxi model is being developed for two passengers and a pilot. Trial flights of prototype aircraft are scheduled within the next two months, with the first test flight in November. Data from these flights will guide further improvements, continuing through June 2026. Comprehensive testing is expected by the end of 2026, followed by regulatory approvals. Prof. Chakravarthy said the service could be commercially launched after June 2027, once all training, landing infrastructure, and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requirements are in place. Features Of The ePlane Air Taxi Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL): Unlike conventional aircraft, it doesn’t require a runway. It ascends vertically like a drone, then flies like a small plane with wings.

Altitude & Range: Operates between 300 meters and 1 km altitude, with a range of around 100 km per charge, sufficient for most intra-city travel.

Speed: Journeys that take an hour by road can be completed in 10–15 minutes. Example: Kilambakkam to Koyambedu bus terminus in 10 minutes.

Capacity & Safety: Equipped with cameras, sensors, and automation similar to self-driving cars, along with a trained pilot for safety.

Cost: Expected to be around 1.5 times the price of a regular taxi ride, but it significantly reduces travel time.

Maintenance: Lower running costs compared to fuel-based aircraft; being manufactured in India is expected to keep costs competitive. Air Taxi Vs Helicopter