Electric Air Taxi To Launch In 2027: Travel From Kilambakkam To Koyambedu In Just 10 Minutes
The ePlane Company, founded by Prof. Chakravarthy along with his student Pranjal Mehta, is building compact electric aircraft designed for passenger and medical uses.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
By Ravichandran
Chennai: India’s first electric air taxi service is expected to take off by mid-2027, according to Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, founder of The ePlane Company and faculty member at IIT Madras’ Department of Aeronautical Engineering.
With road traffic becoming increasingly congested, short-distance electric aircraft are being developed as an alternative for rapid urban transport. The ePlane Company, founded by Prof. Chakravarthy along with his student Pranjal Mehta, is building compact electric aircraft designed for passenger use as well as medical emergencies.
First Prototype: Air Ambulance
The team is initially focusing on an air ambulance, capable of carrying a pilot, patient, and trained nurse. Parallelly, the air taxi model is being developed for two passengers and a pilot.
Trial flights of prototype aircraft are scheduled within the next two months, with the first test flight in November. Data from these flights will guide further improvements, continuing through June 2026. Comprehensive testing is expected by the end of 2026, followed by regulatory approvals. Prof. Chakravarthy said the service could be commercially launched after June 2027, once all training, landing infrastructure, and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requirements are in place.
Features Of The ePlane Air Taxi
- Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL): Unlike conventional aircraft, it doesn’t require a runway. It ascends vertically like a drone, then flies like a small plane with wings.
- Altitude & Range: Operates between 300 meters and 1 km altitude, with a range of around 100 km per charge, sufficient for most intra-city travel.
- Speed: Journeys that take an hour by road can be completed in 10–15 minutes. Example: Kilambakkam to Koyambedu bus terminus in 10 minutes.
- Capacity & Safety: Equipped with cameras, sensors, and automation similar to self-driving cars, along with a trained pilot for safety.
- Cost: Expected to be around 1.5 times the price of a regular taxi ride, but it significantly reduces travel time.
- Maintenance: Lower running costs compared to fuel-based aircraft; being manufactured in India is expected to keep costs competitive.
Air Taxi Vs Helicopter
Prof. Chakravarthy explained that air taxis weigh around 2,500 kg compared to helicopters that weigh nearly 6,000 kg. Air taxis require only 4,000 sq. ft. for landing, much less than conventional aircraft. With regulatory permissions, the rooftops of tall buildings could serve as landing pads.
He noted that while it is unclear where India’s first commercial air taxi service will be launched, the project has already attracted attention for its potential role in emergency response, medical transport, and easing traffic congestion in cities.
“Air taxis can save critical time for patients, cut urban commute times drastically, and reduce dependence on road infrastructure. We believe this can transform mobility in Indian cities,” Prof. Chakravarthy told ETV Bharat.
Status Of Air Taxis In The World
Countries like the UAE, Singapore, the US, and India are in advanced planning or testing phases of VTOL and air taxi services, while the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has approved the country's first-ever passenger drones or flying taxis for commercial use.
In India, several startups have been working on the development of VTOL aircraft. However, the air taxi policy in the country is currently in the drafting phase. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is working on the guidelines, including the establishment of vertiports— specialised hubs for VTOL aircraft. Last year, IndiGo's parent company (InterGlobe Enterprises) and US-based Archer Aviation announced plans to launch an all-electric air taxi service in India by 2026.
In early 2025, Andhra Pradesh-based startup Magnum Wings showcased its two-seater air taxi prototype V2, which can offer a range of 40 km and reach a top speed of 100 kmph at an altitude of 1,000 feet. The company is designing a three-seater X-4 model for long-distance travel as well, expected to provide a range of 300 km and a top speed of 300 kmph at an altitude of 20,000 feet.
Earlier this year, Sarla Aviation showcased a flying taxi prototype, 'Shunya', developed in collaboration with Sona SPEED, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and Invest Karnataka 2025.
Also Read
East Tech 2025 Ends In Ranchi, Indigenous Drone Used In Operation Sindoor Steals The Show
BSF Launches Drone Warfare School To Train Troops For Future Battles