Ai+ Smartphones Design And Colours Officially Revealed, Madhav Sheth Confirms Launch Of The Smartphone

Hyderabad: NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, a consumer tech company led by former Realme CEO Madhev Sheth, has officially showcased the design of the upcoming Ai+ smartphone in India. The Ai+ handset will be launched in July this year and sold via Flipkart.

According to an X post from the company, the upcoming smartphone will have a dual rear camera setup placed inside a slightly raised camera island. It is expected that the phone will have a 50MP AI camera, as it is mentioned on the camera island. The phone will have an ‘Ai+’ branding placed at the centre of the back panel. It will be available in five colours: Purple, Blue, Green, Black, and Pink.

Ai+: Launch confirmed

The launch of the Ai+ smartphone is further confirmed by an X post shared by Madhav Sheth. It starts with a question stating whether a user prioritised convenience or security. He mentions that out of the 150 million smartphones sold every year, less than five per cent of the total sold smartphones are from Indian brands, and a major chunk of the population buys Chinese-branded handsets. So, to tackle this, Sheth sets out to launch Ai+ smartphones, to offer a device that is designed and made in India, which would provide convenience and security to smartphone users.

It is expected that more details of the upcoming Ai+ phones will be showcased in the coming days.

Madhav Sheth launched the logo of the Ai+ on May 16, 2025. The new smartphone brand was established to deliver a smartphone which is entirely designed, engineered, and manufactured in India. On the occasion, he said, "For us, AI+ is more than a product; it's a mindset. It reflects our belief that India can not only participate in the global tech ecosystem but lead it, with design and purpose that reflect how people truly live and connect."