'AI Will Redefine Work And Spark A New Era Of Entrepreneurs': Nitin Seth

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, it's quietly changing the way we live and work, often at a pace faster than we realise. What began with machines performing routine tasks has swiftly expanded into domains once thought to require a human touch, from complex decision-making to interpreting emotional nuances.

This shift could lead to significant job changes in the years ahead, particularly in regions with a younger workforce. Yet, it’s not merely a narrative of disruption; it’s also one of opportunity. With industries being reshaped, there's huge potential for new ideas, solutions, and businesses to emerge. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Nitin Seth—co-founder and CEO, Incedo Inc, a digital, data and AI services firm—shared detailed insights on the topic.

In his book Human Edge in the AI Age, published by Penguin, Nitin Seth writes that through his experience implementing AI with some of the largest companies in North America and studying its rapid advancements, he developed a deeper appreciation for this megatrend. He observed that AI presents fundamental challenges that remain largely unexplored. With its expanding capabilities and continual learning, AI will surpass human performance not only in transactional, repetitive tasks, but also in complex activities requiring cognitive and emotional intelligence.

According to him, this will undoubtedly have a significant impact on employment. Over the next fifteen years, it’s estimated that 35–50 per cent of current jobs could be lost, with knowledge workers likely to bear a disproportionate share of the disruption.

Nitin Seth, co-founder and CEO, Incedo Inc, in conversation with ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla (ETV Bharat)

This was not the case for previous waves of technology-led automation, he added, emphasising that the level of possible job impact is absolutely mind-boggling, with severe implications, especially for regions with a young population pyramid, such as India, Africa, and Latin America.

Nitin Seth further said that at the same time, it is not all doom and gloom. AI will also create opportunities to solve new or existing problems, including the ones considered unsolvable, such as cancer and maybe even climate change.

"This will create tremendous opportunities for entrepreneurs as all industries and sectors get disrupted in some way. In fact, I believe the AI age signals the end of the era of jobs and heralds the beginning of the era of entrepreneurs," he added.

He also believes that the risk of job displacement is real, and it is easy to oscillate between fear and avoidance. However, we must face the profound challenges and opportunities that AI presents head-on. "With this book, I seek to shift the conversation from anxiety to empowerment," he said. "We must ask ourselves: what are the uniquely human strengths that will enable us to stay ahead?"

Nitin Seth stressed that while AI will continue to evolve at a breakneck pace, there are many timeless elements of the human edge our creativity, problem-solving ability, resilience, and leadership—that will remain irreplaceable. In fact, the dynamic and uncertain world that lies ahead demands that we rediscover the pioneering and adventurous spirit of early humans, he said.

"Centuries of industrialisation have dulled our natural instincts, making us increasingly risk-averse and narrow in our thinking," he added. "We must shake off the rust clouding our instincts and embrace greater levels of creativity and risk-taking to shape a new world, one in which we define our coexistence with AI on favourable terms, rather than being subjugated by it."