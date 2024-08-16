AI To Create More Scope, Won't Lead To Job Loss: V Rajanna, TCS President To ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: IT companies prefer to opt for off-campus over on-campus placements to provide opportunities to students to conduct recruitments at time suitable for them, said V Rajanna, president (technology-software services), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

He also assured that there is no need to worry about job loss due to AI (Artificial Intelligence) because whenever the use of new technologies increase, more jobs will be created in this sector. In an interview to ETV Bharat, he clarified that the skilled programmers should not have any anxiety about losing jobs.

Analyse major changes in IT jobs and hiring trends

Rajanna: Companies are hiring freshers including graduates, post-graduates, PhD-holders from the fields of engineering, science and management from colleges as well as professionals who are already employed as per their requirements. Business associate professionals are selected by respective companies and while selecting job seekers, their attitude is closely observed. The industry is looking for people with the best knowledge in the 'skills they need'.

Skills Needed: While .NET, Web, etc. were preferred in the past, now AI, Gen AI Machine Learning-Automation, Cloud, VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration), Embedded Engineering, Cyber ​​Security, ERP, CRM, User Experience and Design and those having skills in (UX) technologies and systems are getting recruited. A well-written programme is always useful. Skills required for a particular field are additional qualifications for job seekers. If ERP experts are ready to provide 1,000 people, we can recruit them immediately

Students should develop programming skills and the methodology is also important. Every company looks for the best programmers who write high-quality and most optimised codes. There is no dearth of people with skills in AI, cloud, cyber security, ERP (SAP, Oracle), and service management technologies like Services Now, SFDC, CRM systems and others.

For those who joined TCS: In addition to what they have learned in colleges, we allow freshers to learn our required programmes for a few months. We also teach software engineering, new-generation programming case studies and business skills.

Why IT companies are reducing on-campus options and going for off-campus recruitments

Rajanna: In case of on-campus placements, the process has to be conducted according to the specific schedule, which is before the end of the academic year. On the other hand, for off-campus recruitments, the process is held when new projects are in the pipeline. In the second instance, opportunities are provided to students of all colleges. According to Nasscom estimates, the IT sector grew by 3.8 percent in the last financial year, which is lower than the 2022-23 growth of 8.4 percent. In 2022-23, the IT sector created 2,70,000 new jobs, while in 2023-24 it is 60,000. This depends on the market demand.

Will job cuts increase due to AI and machine learning?

Rajanna: I don't think so. From the 1970s when the domestic IT sector started to flourish, we have seen technological changes like the Internet and Y2K. In 2008, the domestic IT sector was 40 billion dollars (approx. Rs. 3.32 lakh crores), now it is 250+ billion dollars (approx. Rs. 21 lakh crores). If this sector employed 20 lakh people then, it now employs more than 54 lakh people, which is more than the population of Singapore. New technologies are creating more opportunities and jobs. AI will bring high value-added jobs because this is what augments human capabilities and helps us. AI helps to make more intelligent decisions, take actions based on real situations, and get a complete understanding of a subject. Every sector needs to develop AI solutions, which also contributes a lot in manufacturing and operations.

Will IT jobs increase or decrease in the future?

Rajanna: Without technology, no organisation can decide its strategies and growth goals. Thus demand for technology will continue to increase as every company invests here. But in every sector, there are inevitable dips and the IT sector is also no exception. The Centre is using technology on a large scale in areas like tax systems, passport services and e-marketplaces. State governments also have the opportunity to use technology more for civic services. This will increase the efficiency of governments by 10 times.

What are the positives and challenges for the domestic IT sector? How is the industry coordinating them?

Rajanna: The greatest achievement of technology has been to make it easier and safer to meet consumer needs. The goal is to understand what the consumer wants, what their challenges are, what their priorities are and be part of their growth-transformation trajectory. Then, create solutions for customers with new technologies such as AI/GenAI, Cloud, Automation, Machine Learning, etc. For this, more investment should be made to develop the skills of the employees. TCS has the most AI-skilled employees in the world. The reason for this is that 3.50 lakh employees have been trained in GenAI. We can prevent the migration of professionals because we provide adequate opportunities to grow in professional life and fulfill their aspirations. We are working closely with educational institutions to improve the curriculum and provide them with skills suitable for the needs of the industry. We are taking as many interns as possible. Never forget that 'reskilling' is the key.

