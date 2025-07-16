AI Teaches Robots To Adapt Gait And Walk Like Animals, Navigate Dangerous Terrains

Hyderabad: A new AI-powered technology, developed by the University of Leeds and University College London, allows a quadruped robot to autonomously adapt its gait to unfamiliar terrains, just like an animal. This marks a significant advance over the current generation of robots that need to be told when and how to alter their stride.

The new technology is seen as a major step towards using legged robots in hazardous settings where humans might be put at risk, such as nuclear decommissioning or search and rescue. To teach the robot to navigate terrain that it had never seen before, the researchers took inspiration from the animal kingdom, and included four-legged animals such as dogs, cats and horses, which are adept at adjusting to different landscapes and switching the way they move to save energy, maintain balance, or respond quickly to threats.

The researchers created an AI system for robots, embedded with the same strategies animals use to navigate an unpredictable world, enabling them to learn to switch gaits on the fly, in response to the terrain. The robot, nicknamed "Clarence", learned how to transition between trotting, running, bounding and more—just like mammals do in nature—in just nine hours, courtesy of the data processing power of AI.

The study’s first author, Joseph Humphreys, a postgraduate researcher at the School of Mechanical Engineering at Leeds, stated that the findings might have a meaningful influence on the advancement of legged robot motion control, particularly by addressing and reducing earlier limitations related to adaptability.

Simulation training of quadruped robot (Credit: Joseph Humphreys, University of Leeds)

“This deep reinforcement learning framework teaches gait strategies and behaviour inspired by real animals – or ‘bio-inspired’ – such as saving energy, adjusting movements as needed, and gait memory, to achieve highly adaptable and optimal movement, even in environments never previously encountered," he said.

He explained that all the training takes place within a simulated environment, where the policy is developed on a computer and then transferred directly to the robot, which performs with equal proficiency as it did during the simulation.

"It’s similar to the Matrix, when Neo's skill in martial arts is downloaded into his brain, but he doesn’t undergo any physical training in the real world," Humphreys said.

He added that the robot was later tested in real-world environments it hadn’t encountered before, and it navigated each scenario successfully. Observing the robot adapt to various challenges and exhibit animal-like behaviour—reminiscent of their prior research—was described as a particularly rewarding experience.

Professor Zhou, senior author of the study from UCL Computer Science, said: “This research was driven by a fundamental question: what if legged robots could move instinctively the way animals do? Instead of training robots for specific tasks, we wanted to give them the strategic intelligence animals use to adapt their gaits — using principles like balance, coordination, and energy efficiency."

Zhou shared the broader aspiration behind the research: to create embodied AI systems, including humanoid robots, that exhibit the same adaptability, responsiveness, and natural motion as seen in animals and humans.

Advancing Legged Robotics Through Biomimicry Engineers are mimicking animal movement to enhance robots' ability to navigate hazardous or hard-to-reach environments. The breakthrough makes robots more adaptable, enabling uses in disaster response, space exploration, agriculture, and infrastructure inspection. The work introduces a pathway to embed biological intelligence into robotics while avoiding invasive research on animals. Robots were designed to traverse complex terrain without relying on exteroceptive sensors like sight, smell, or hearing—an achievement inspired by how animals move.

Using deep reinforcement learning, the robot trained across hundreds of virtual environments, mastering multiple gaits and learning to select the most suitable one based on terrain. This process helped develop highly adaptable movement strategies. In real-world trials, the robot successfully navigated challenging surfaces like rocks, woodchips, and tangled roots, and even recovered from physical disruptions such as being hit with a sweeping brush. Remarkably, it had never encountered rough terrain during training, yet its performance showcased instinctive-like adaptability and resilience.

Conclusion: