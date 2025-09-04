This AI Stethoscope Can Help Doctors Diagnose Fatal Heart Diseases Within 15 Seconds

Hyderabad: The stethoscope is a vital part of a doctor’s toolkit, which dates back to 1816. It is used as a tool to listen to sounds within the body, such as heartbeats, lung sounds, and intestinal activity. In 2025, scientists have now upgraded the stethoscope, equipping it with artificial intelligence (AI), enabling it to do much more. The AI stethoscope can analyse tiny differences in heartbeat and blood flow that are undetectable to the human ear, and take a rapid ECG at the same time.

Developed by California-based healthcare company Eko Health and tested by researchers from Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, the AI stethoscope can detect three serious heart conditions—heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and heart valve disease in just 15 seconds.

The AI stethoscope could bring a revolution in the field of healthcare, as patients would be treated sooner, enabling them to live longer.

AI Stethoscope: How does it work?

This AI stethoscope replaces the traditional chest piece with a device that is about the size of a playing card. It uses a microphone to record the sound of blood flowing through the heart. This data is directly sent to the cloud, which is analysed by AI algorithms that have been trained on health data from tens of thousands of people. Once the analysis is done, the test results are sent to a smartphone, showcasing whether the patient has a risk of heart failure.

To detect atrial fibrillation, a separate algorithm is set, which displays whether a person has a risk of stroke. If it is true, then the condition of the patient can be managed with blood-thinning medications.

AI Stethoscope (Image Credit: British Heart Foundation)

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, Clinical Director and consultant cardiologist, mentioned that the invention of the innovative AI stethoscope will allow both medical professionals as well as patients to detect their early stages of heart conditions and access necessary treatment to make them live longer.

Professor Nicholas Peter, Senior Investigator from Imperial College London and consultant cardiologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, mentioned that the research conducted by their team showcases three heart conditions in a single sitting. He also mentions that the AI stethoscope is already available to some patients and is used in General Practice (GP) surgeries.

AI Stethoscope: Risk in healthcare

The study conducted by the British researchers showcased that people examined with the AI stethoscopes were 2.33 times more likely to be diagnosed with heart failure, 3.45 times more likely to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, and 1.92 times more likely to be diagnosed with heart valve disease within the next 12 months.

The research also highlighted that the AI stethoscope should be used for patients with symptoms of suspected heart problems and not be used for routine checks in healthy people. As the study showed that two-thirds of people identified by the AI stethoscope as having suspected heart failure did not in fact have it, when given a further blood test or heart scan.

The British researchers plan to roll out the AI stethoscope to GP practices in Wales, South London and Sussex.